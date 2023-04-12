HSSC 2023 exam postponed – Check new dates, time and other details at hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has decided to reschedule the exam for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts (ROH and Mewat Cadre) of Elementary Education Department. Announcing the same on its official website, hssc.gov.in, the commission said that the above said exam will now be held on April 30, May 13 and May 14.

The exams were earlier slated to be held on April 22 and April 23. Sharing the details further, the commission said that the exams for TGT Music, Urdu and Sanskrit will be held on April 13. The exam for TGT Social Studies will be held on May 13. All these exam willstart from 3:15 pm and will continue till 5 pm. The reporting time is 1:15 pm.

Similarly, the commission held the TGT English and Arts will be held on May 14. While TGT Arts will be held at the same time, TGT English will be held between 10:30 am to 12:15 the same day. The reporting time for these exams is 8:30 am. Once the admit card is released, candidates may download the same from the official website.

The commission had earlier begun the recruitment process for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Group C posts. Interested candidates were asked to apply at the official website hssc.gov.in. It had started the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 7471 vacancies in 18 posts. While the last date to apply was Match 15, the last date to submit fees was March 20.

Even as the age limit for these posts were between 18 to 42 years of age, the pay scale for selected candidates is Rs 9,800 to 34,800 along with the pay grade of Rs 4,600. The selection process consisted of a written exam (95 per cent), socio-economic criteria and experience (both comprised 5 per cent).

Candidates are advised to keep on checking the official website in case of any any doubts or further notifications.