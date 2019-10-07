HR trends: Softwares that allow you to collaborate virtually

It serves the benefit of both the companies and the employees by magnifying the opportunity of relationship-building.

By Ayush Jaiswal

While there is abundance of talent pertaining to different skill-sets across industries, it is often observed opportunities are not uniformly placed geographically in terms of employability. As much as it raises concern, it also opens a plethora of possibilities. One of such result-bearing concept is that of remote work. It owes credit of its success to the fast-growing adoption of technology by the people.

With an increasing number of people favouring remote jobs, more and more companies are opening up to the culture and the desired workforce. It serves the benefit of both the companies and the employees by magnifying the opportunity of relationship-building. It can result both in good health of a company as well as employee satisfaction.

Yet there also exist some friction in employers’ minds while hiring remote employees. Prominent reasons are communication gap, lack of coordination, loss of productivity, and difficulty in managing the workforce. At the same time, it is interesting how technology has evolved to reshape the traditional perception of any work culture. There is a humongous network of software applications that allows you to collaborate virtually. Some of these are Zoom, Slack, Notion and GitHub.

Coordination over digital channels also helps build a sense of trust amongst various verticals of any workspace, thereby making employees more accountable. And the concept of remote work also cuts through the discrimination of hiring employees from only certain geographies.

Another interesting angle to remote work is building communities of people belonging to similar work fields. Companies do not necessarily need to be the driving force for their employees. A community of like-minded people associated with similar career fields can collaborate to create a persisting learning environment. They can be the curator of a workspace that is customisable and niche-specific. It can also enable a one-stop solution to companies for all their recruitment needs.

With the world shifting towards an agile environment, the need of the hour is to keep up with technical advancements and leverage it for maximum benefit.

The author is joint CEO & co-founder, Pesto, a career accelerator for software engineering talent. Views are personal