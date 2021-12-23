HR tech trends expected for 2022

The HR tech landscape has also witnessed the inception of cutting-edge technology to assist in talent management, recruitment, learning & development and other HR functions.

By Vicky Jain,

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a paradigm shift in the way people work. Over the past couple of years, there’s been an increasing focus and reliance on technology to help people work remotely and make lives easier. The HR tech landscape has also witnessed the inception of cutting-edge technology to assist in talent management, recruitment, learning & development and other HR functions. The 2021 Gartner HR Budget and Staffing Survey shows that more than one-third of respondents want to increase their HR technology budgets over the coming years. With emerging technologies changing the way HR managers hire, recruit and manage employees, 2022 is going to further reshape the way businesses are conducted in an ever-changing tech landscape. Here’s a look at the HR technology trends for 2022 that’ll have a significant impact on the future of work.

Assisting Hybrid and Remote Teams

A study by global staffing firm Robert Half shows that about 1 in 3 professionals (34%) presently working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic would look for a new job if required to be in the office full time. In another study conducted by WeWork and Workplace Intelligence, 79% of executives are of the opinion that they will permit their employees to split their time between remote working and office work if their job allows for it. What is clear from these studies is that hybrid and remote working is here to stay and 2022 will see further upgrades. Business functions are going to become asynchronous there’ll be no telling when employees will log in to start work, send in requests and applications to HRs and other things that might require the attention of human resource departments. As a result, HRs have to deal with plenty of new challenges in their daily tasks. Thus, certain onboarding software and HR tech tools are likely to be adopted to resolve the complications of remote and hybrid working practices. Businesses will also be looking at project management and messaging suites to keep employees up-to-date and retain high level of communication.

AI in Recruitment

The pandemic has resulted in thousands of job losses across companies and also the battle for the right talent has grown competitive. The ‘Great Resignation’ implies that people are leaving the workforce and a large number of employees are simply reconfiguring what their careers look like. Organisations now have to navigate the ripple effects of the pandemic and re-evaluate how to retain talent. That’s where AI’s importance comes into the picture. Apart from remote interviewing, recruitment and on boarding, HRs are expected to use AI to recruit and hire the appropriate candidates to navigate the new and competitive battle for talent. HRMS are increasingly using AI in their everyday duties, and HR departments are expected to follow suit in 2022. With a deeper understanding of digital and cloud technology, HRs are making significant contributions today to create and maintain a productive workplace using human resources management systems (HRMS). Features like automated payroll system, virtual biometric, attendance tracking, leave management, performance appraisal, employee engagement and better accessibility to disabled people are allowing HRs to automate numerous tasks while freeing up time for planning high-value activities, creating talent experiences and building talent strategies. AI can also assist in employee training and development through virtual reality or augmented reality. Some of the AI-based tools can help HRs uncover potential reasons for turnover and avert employee departures.

Performance and Wellness Management

In 2022, it is expected that employee performance management will be a real-time, integrated and continuous process. Tech-enabled performance management systems will seamlessly integrate various needs and preferences for goals to be reviewed and monitored on an as-is basis. A performance management system will no longer be a tool just to measure performance — it’ll actually fulfil its potential by tracking and managing performance. Good performance management systems will link to recruitment systems to showcase the performance of different hires. People analytics will also help recruiters figure out the common patterns for successful recruits.

Apart from performance management, employee wellness will be a key area of focus for organisations in the year ahead. Companies will need to take a serious approach to employee wellness and ensure their programs create a happy and thriving workplace. In the present day world, stress is a common and chronic health problem. Anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses are on the rise. Technology can come in handy as it can provide a holistic overview of an employee’s health, sharing their well-being data at the workplace with their healthcare provider through one, easy-to-use platform. IT solutions to problems like stress, burnout and depression include more specialised training for employees coupled with digital wellness apps and platforms that take a holistic approach to employee health. Indeed, with the right tech tools, HRs can prepare their employees for the future of work and its potential health costs.

Cybersecurity

With the rise in remote and hybrid working models, there’s been a pronounced rise in digital crime and cybersecurity issues over the last year and a half. Malware and Phishing are the most common cybersecurity risks. Thus, creating a secure environment and implementing the best cybersecurity practices is surely going to be one of the key future HR trends in 2022. In the years to come, Blockchain technology would significantly improve data security. Also, HR departments will need to collaborate with IT experts and outside contractors to keep business data safe and secure. Otherwise, the business may face significant repercussions like lost profits, lawsuits or a damaged reputation.

Final Thoughts

2020 has shown that technology is crucial to maintain a stable level of employee engagement, satisfaction and stability. To keep up with the changing demands of businesses, HR professionals will need to be at par with the latest technological innovations to enable employers to become more agile and adapt to the fast-changing business landscape.

(The author is Founder uKnowva. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)