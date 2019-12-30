HR practices that need a relook in 2020

December 30, 2019

Leadership development would focus on cultivating behaviours that drive inclusivity, greater levels of sensitivity, continuous coaching, with feedback and feed-forward.

The emergence of new roles and available capabilities may redefine the dynamic boundaries of role and, therefore, flexibility in hiring could be the norm, rather than going by fixed job description.

The next decade is likely to introduce more start-ups, newer technologies, gig economy, aggregator set-ups, and use of analytics to focus on serving each customer uniquely. This presents a unique set of challenges on the people front as well. Many HR practices will need a relook—the process-centric approach in HR will have to accommodate employee-centricity.

Renewed customer-centricity of businesses may require HR to revisit organisation structures and combine hierarchies along with matrix reporting arrangements with loosely-structured, empowered, flexible, mix-and-match and tenured project teams. Also, the pyramids of work-flow would get reshaped, and learning agility, competence and adaptability will take precedence over experience and expertise.

The dimensions of compensation and benefits, and recognition for the workforce of the future will be quite different.

Besides being competitive, such practices have to focus on differentiating individual identity, help employee see meaning in the job.

The HR practices of tomorrow will be highly business-aligned, unique for employees and flexible in their approach.

The author is head, HR, Godfrey Phillips India

