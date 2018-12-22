HPSSC recruitment 2018: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission invites applications for 1,724 posts, apply at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

The online application can be filled up from December 23, 2018, to January 22, 2019.

HPSSC recruitment 2018: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has invited applications for various posts in the state. Applications are invited for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Junior Office Assistant and Others. Eligible candidates can apply online. Applications are invited to fill 1,724 posts.

Aspirants can visit the official website of the HPSSC at https://www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in and fill the application form.

The online application can be filled up from December 23, 2018, to January 22, 2019.

According to the official notification, there is no provision of the offline application form and the candidates are strictly advised to apply online well in advance to avoid rush during closing dates of submission of online recruitment applications.

The notification also said that the downloaded copy of the online application form along with necessary original certificates and self-attested photocopies must be brought at the time of documentation/Evaluation for 15 marks.

Following are the posts available for the recruitment:

TGT (Arts/ Non- Medical), Junior Cameraman, Publicity Assistant Grade-I, Posts Warden, Post Special Educator (Mental Retardation), Publicity Assistant Grade, Posts Statistical Assistant, Posts Manual Assistant, Posts Dark Room Attendant, Post Clerk/ Accountant –cum-Clerk, Posts Senior Scientific/Technical Assistant, Post Data Entry Operator, Post Fitter/Electrician/Sub Station Attendant, Video Film Editor, Post Junior Engineer(Civil), Posts Junior Engineer (Elect.), Posts Electrician(Technician), Steno-Typo, Assistant Chemist, Post Technical Superintendent (Production / Store/ Marketing / MIS/P&I), Store-Keeper, Junior Basic Trained Teacher, Havildar, Junior Office Assistant (Accounts), Junior Officer(IT), Laboratory Assistant, Junior Scientific Assistant, Junior Office Assistant(IT), Company Commander /Senior Instructor/Store Officer/Centre Commander, Sub Inspector of Police

For complete vacancy details, candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the official website of the HPSSC at https://www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Educational qualification:

For TGT (Arts):

BA/B Com with B. Ed and passed in Teacher Eligibility Test

For TGT (NonMedical)

i) B.Sc. (Non-Medical) with B. Ed or B.Sc. (Non-Medical) with at least 45% marks and 1 year B. Ed in accordance with NCTE and the candidates should have been passed in Teacher Eligibility Test duly conducted by HPSSSB in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE.

For Junior Engineer(Civil):

The candidates should have a full-time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institution / University with 55% marks

For Sub Inspector of Police

i) Graduate from any recognised University of India.

ii) Physical Standard (Read official notification)

Details about the eligibility of other posts can be accessed through the official website of the Commission.

Mode of selection:

The written examination will be of objective type screening test of two hours duration. It will consist of 170 Multiple Choice Questions of 85 marks. Each question will be of 0.5 marks. The skill tests and the physical standard and efficiency test etc. wherever applicable will be of qualifying nature for those who qualify written test.

Examination fees:

The detail of Exam. fee for different categories is as under:-

Sr.No. Category Exam Fees

1. Rs. 360 for the General Category candidates

2. Rs 120 for General IRDP, Physically Handicapped, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of Ex-Servicemen of HP

3. Rs 120 for SC of H.P. /ST of H.P. /OBC. of HP (including SC /ST /OBC. Ex-Servicemen of HP relieved from Defence Services on their own requests before completion of normal tenure and SC/ ST/ OBC, IRDP, Physically Handicapped, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of Ex-Servicemen of H.P)

4. No Fee for Ex-Servicemen of HP

Admit cards:

Admit Card will not be sent by post and the candidates will have to download them from the official website of the Commission.