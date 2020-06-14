HPSEBL Recruitment 2020: Himachal Electricity Board invites application for various positions – all detail here

The last date to submit an online application is July 20, 2020 by 5 PM.

HPSEBL Recruitment 2020: The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has issued a notification inviting application for the recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The willing applicants need to visit the official website of HPSEBL at hpseb.in. The last date to submit an online application is July 20, 2020 by 5 PM.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit application form- July 20,2020

Last date for submission of application for remote areas- August 04, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 1,892 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Junior T/mate – 1500 posts

Junior helper – 392 posts

Educational qualification:-

The interested candidates need to have a certificate of matric or secondary examination (class 10) from any recognised board. However, the preference will be given to the candidates having ITI certificate in wireman, electrician courses of national trade certificate or one year MMT course.

Age limit:-

The minimum age of the applicant should be 18 years while the upper age limit has been capped at 30 years, as on April 01, 2020. However, there is an age relaxation for candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Application fee:-

The candidates belonging to General category are required to submit an application fee of Rs 100 while the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 50. The female candidates have been exempted from paying application fees.

Salary:-

On selection, the eligible candidates will receive salary in the pay scale between Rs 7,825 to Rs 8,150 per month.

For more details, the candidates are advised to visit the official website at hpseb.in