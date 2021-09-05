HPSC HCS 2021 on September 12; tips and tricks to ace prelims

Haryana Civil Service Exams 2021 Prelims will be held on September 12

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims on September 12, 2021 in two shifts, one starting from 10 am and the other at 3pm, each of two hours duration. The admit cards for HPSC 2021 will drop soon at hpsc.gov.in and it’s time for final revision of preparation for prelims.

For HPSC HC 2021, both prelims and mains marks will bee taken into account and hence prelims should not be taken lightly as obtaining higher marks here will ace them in the final evaluation. Here are some tips and tricks curated to help candidates ace the prelims with ease.

All the indicative topics and the syllabus prescribed for the Haryana Civil services e so that candidates don’t miss out on high marks yielding topics asked in exam. General Study topics such as World Geography or Indian Geography, General science, Indian Polity and economics, Indian National Movement examination should be covered thoroughly. Moreover, Aptitude Test topics like Reading Comprehension, Decision making and problem-solving, logical reasoning and analytical ability must be focused on.

Candidates need to strengthen their knowledge of factual information to score high in the General Studies sections. A certain amount of time should be dedicated to this section to improve their knowledge. The section will include a wide variety of factual data to remember dates, movements, event names etc. Instead, they must take down short notes of important information , revise and revisit the points before the Prelims so that they have the information on their finger tips and don’t get confused on multiple options.

Solving previous-year questions papers is equally important and if possible solving civil services papers for neighbouring states can come handy. State level public service exams cover topics similar to UPSC , solving these papers hence helps in understanding the syllabus better , including covering important topics and understanding what kind of questions can be asked and the average difficulty level.

The CAST sections will have Mathematics and English questions. Jot down important formulas, theorems and practice their implementation. Use them to solve the HPSC HCS mock tests and sample papers and solve previous year questions to evaluate their efficiency in solving reasoning and analytical problems correctly.

Get the habit of reading English newspapers daily to remain updated to important events taking across various sectors to improve factual knowledge. It will also improve language and vocabulary skills important for the CSAT part and solving reading comprehension questions.

Learn time management skills, Both UPSC and state-level civil service aspirants need to know how much time to deploy in which section or which subject for preparations. Time management skills with practice, hard work and consistency will help you ace the HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims exams.