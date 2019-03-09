HPSC Haryana Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 524 posts – check details

By: | Published: March 9, 2019 5:06 PM

HPSC Haryana Recruitment 2019: Candidates willing to apply may do so through official website

hpsc recruitment, hpsc recruitment 2019, hpsc recruitment assistant professor, hpsc assistant professor recruitment, hpsc haryana recruitment 2019, hpsc haryana, hpsc haryana recruitmentApplications have been invited for a number of posts.

HPSC Haryana Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited to fill up posts of Assistant Professor. Candidates willing to apply may do so through official website www.hpsc.govt.in on or before April 15.

Dates to remember

Date of commencement of submitting applications online: March 15

Last dates to apply online: April 15

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professors 524 positions

How to Apply

Those who are willing to apply and eligible may apply through the official website www.hpsc.govt.in or https://hpsconline.in/ March 15 to April 15.

Last month, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) invited applications for posts of Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv for the Department of Irrigation and Water Resources and Development and Panchayat. The application process for the same would begin from March 23.

The last date of filing the application online is April 21, till 5 pm. Those applying will, have to submit Application fee till April 23. Applicants may apply through HSSC official website www.hssc.gov.in.

The commission has invited applications for 1,327 posts. Of these, 892 posts are for Canal Patwaris and 435 positions for Gram Sachiv.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. HPSC Haryana Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 524 posts – check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition