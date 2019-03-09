HPSC Haryana Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 524 posts – check details

Applications have been invited for a number of posts.

HPSC Haryana Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited to fill up posts of Assistant Professor. Candidates willing to apply may do so through official website www.hpsc.govt.in on or before April 15.

Dates to remember

Date of commencement of submitting applications online: March 15

Last dates to apply online: April 15

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professors 524 positions

How to Apply

Those who are willing to apply and eligible may apply through the official website www.hpsc.govt.in or https://hpsconline.in/ March 15 to April 15.

Last month, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) invited applications for posts of Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv for the Department of Irrigation and Water Resources and Development and Panchayat. The application process for the same would begin from March 23.

The last date of filing the application online is April 21, till 5 pm. Those applying will, have to submit Application fee till April 23. Applicants may apply through HSSC official website www.hssc.gov.in.

The commission has invited applications for 1,327 posts. Of these, 892 posts are for Canal Patwaris and 435 positions for Gram Sachiv.