HPSC Haryana Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 524 posts – check details

HPSC Haryana Recruitment 2019: Candidates willing to apply may do so through official website
HPSC Haryana Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited to fill up posts of Assistant Professor. Candidates willing to apply may do so through official website www.hpsc.govt.in on or before April 15.
Dates to remember
Date of commencement of submitting applications online: March 15
Last dates to apply online: April 15
Vacancy Details
Assistant Professors 524 positions
How to Apply
Those who are willing to apply and eligible may apply through the official website www.hpsc.govt.in or https://hpsconline.in/ March 15 to April 15.
Last month, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) invited applications for posts of Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv for the Department of Irrigation and Water Resources and Development and Panchayat. The application process for the same would begin from March 23.
The last date of filing the application online is April 21, till 5 pm. Those applying will, have to submit Application fee till April 23. Applicants may apply through HSSC official website www.hssc.gov.in.
The commission has invited applications for 1,327 posts. Of these, 892 posts are for Canal Patwaris and 435 positions for Gram Sachiv.
