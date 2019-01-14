HPCL Recruitment 2019: HPCL to recruit engineers through GATE 2019, check details here

HPCL to recruit engineers through GATE 2019, check details here

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released notification for recruitment of Chemical, Mechanical and Civil Engineers through GATE 2019.

The starting date of online application for HPCL is 15th January 2019, and the last date for submission is on 16th February 2019. Only the candidates who have applied for GATE 2019 will be able to apply for the job.

HPCL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates:

Starting of Online Application for HPCL – 15th January 2019

Last date for Online Application for HPCL – 16th February 2019

GATE 2019 exam dates – 2, 3, 9, 10 February 2019

GATE 2019 result date – 16th March 2019

HPCL Recruitment: Educational Qualification:

The applicant should have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil, Mechanical or Chemical Engineering.

The Unreserved Candidates should have a minimum aggregate mark of 60%, whereas the SC, ST and OBC candidates should have a minimum of 50% in all the semesters.

The marks scored in GATE will be considered in the recruitment process, and the shortlisted candidates will have to go through further selection process to get selected.

Read Also| JEE Main 2019: Answer key released, here’s how to check at jeemain.nic.in

HPCL Recruitment 2019: How to register:

1. Visit the HPCL official website and apply there with GATE registration number

2. Submit the application form with relevant details.

3. Not down the 12 digit application number for further reference

The Unreserved Candidates will have to pay Rs 236, if paid through Debit Cards and Rs 271, if paid through Credit Card or bank Vouchers. However, the SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempted from paying any fee.