HPCL Recruitment 2019: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited jobs alert for Diploma holders! Know how to apply

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has issued an official notification inviting applications for the recruitment on several posts for technicians. The mode of application is online. The process to fill the application form is underway and the last date of submission is December 21, 2019. The candidates who are willing to apply for the said posts may visit the official website at hindustanpetroleum.com.

Important dates-

Application fill-up process started- November 22, 2019 (Friday)

Last date to submit application form- December 21, 2019 (Saturday)

Vacancy-

A total of 72 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive – Operation Technician and Boiler Technician.

Age criteria-

The minimum age limit of the interested applicants should be 18 years, whereas the maximum age limit has been capped at 25 years as on November 01, 2019. However, there is a relaxation of age limit for the candidates belonging to reserved category.

Educational qualification-

The candidates who are willing to apply for the post of ‘Operation Technician’ need to have a certificate of Diploma in Chemical Engineering. For candidates applying for the post of a ‘Boiler Technician’ needs to have a certificate of Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Exam pattern-

The interested candidates will have to go through a series of test such as – Written Test, Skill Test and a Physical Fitness Test (PET). The written test paper will be comprised of General Aptitude and Technical/ Professional Knowledge.

Salary-

The candidates once selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 per month.

Know how to apply-

(1) The interested applicants need to visit the official website at hindustanpetroleum.com, to apply for the said post.

(2) After visiting the homepage, the applicants need to click on ‘Career’ options.

(3) A new page will appear, where an applicant needs to click on ‘Available positions’.

(4) Click on ‘Visakh Refinery’- again click on ‘Apply Here’.

(5) A new webpage will appear on the screen. Click on the position where one needs to apply for.

(6) A candidate requires to fill the application form, upload all the relevant documents and submit the form.