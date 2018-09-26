HPCL Recruitment 2018 through GATE: Job alert for engineers! What aspirants need to know

HPCL recruitment 2018 through GATE!

HPCL recruitment 2018: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates through GATE 2019 scores at hindustanpetroleum.com. All those candidates who wish to apply for GAT 2019 can fill the online application form. The application process for the same will close on October 1, 2018. According to the notification released, HPCL is hiring candidates from Mechanical, Civil and Chemical Engineering background. It further stated that more information about the application process, eligibility criteria and other instructions have been made available on the careers page of HPCL. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know.

HPCL recruitment: GATE 2019 eligibility criteria-

Candidates who wish to be a part of the recruitment process, need to have a full-time Bachelors of Engineering (BE)/ Bachelors of Technology (BTech) in the concerned discipline with a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent marks.

HPCL recruitment: Important Date-

GATE 2019 Online Application ends: October 1, 2018

Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City: November 16, 2018

GATE 2019 Admit Card: January 4, 2018

GATE 2019 Exam Date: February 2, 3, 9, 10, 2019

GATE 2019 Result Date: March 16, 2018

HPCL recruitment 2018: Vacancy details-

Chemical

Mechanical

Civil

HPCL recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Candidates who wish to be a part of the recruitment process will have to apply for GATE exam on or before 01 October 2018