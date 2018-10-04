HPCL Recruitment 2018: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited jobs alert! Check how to apply for vacancies

Before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications posted on the official website to check the eligibility criteria.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications for non-management vacancies — assistant process technician, assistant boiler technician, laboratory analyst and fire operator. This recruitment is for Mumbai Refinery. Interested candidates can apply through online mode only. No other means/mode of the application shall be accepted. There is no application fee for these posts. Before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications posted on the official website to check the eligibility criteria.

Here are some important details

Important dates:

Commencement of online application October 1, 2018

Closure of online application October 31, 2018

Age Criteria

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years (as on October 1, 2018)

Maximum Age Limit: 25 Years (as on October 1, 2018)

Educational Qualification

Assistant Process Technician: 60% aggregate marks in BSc with Chemistry as Principal Subject or 60% aggregate marks in Diploma in Chemical Engineering. 50% aggregate marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD

Assistant Boiler Technician: SSC or equivalent with 1st Class Boiler Attendant Competency Certificate

Assistant Laboratory Analyst: 60% aggregate marks in BSc with Chemistry as principal subject and 60% aggregate in Principal Subject. 50% aggregate marks and 50% aggregate marks in Principal subject for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD.

Assistant Maintenance Technician (Electrical): 60% aggregate marks in Diploma in Electrical Engineering. 50% aggregate marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD.

Assistant Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation): 60% aggregate marks in Diploma in Electrical Instrument Engineering. 50% aggregate marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD.

Assistant Maintenance Technician (Mechanical): 60% aggregate marks in Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. 50% aggregate marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD.

Fire Operator: i) Intermediate/XII with Science and ii) Certificate in Basic Fire Fighting Course for Fireman from State Fire Training Centre or Sub Officers Course from Nagpur Fire College or similar or any other equivalent course from recognized institute and iii) Valid heavy vehicle driving license.

Remuneration Package

Remuneration for all the advertised positions will be approximately Rs 47800 per month on Cost to Company (CTC) basis. CTC includes deferred payments like post-retirement benefits (PF, Gratuity and Superannuation Benefits). Selected candidates will be on probation for a period of six months.

How To Apply

The candidates need to visit the official website https://hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers/current_openings

Click on the link which says: Non-Management Opportunity Mumbai Refinery

Then again click on: Apply Here

You will be directed to a new page where you will see options for different posts

Click on the posts for which you want to apply and fill up the details as per the instructions