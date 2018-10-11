HP TET Result 2018: Important update for the jobs aspirants – Check details at official website hpbose.org

It is to be noted that the validity of the TET score is for 7 years.

The wait for a large number of candidates is over as Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result for HP TET 2018. The board has issued results for LT, Shastri, TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-medical), Punjabi, Urdu, TET JBT 2018. Candidates may find their results at HPBOSE official website www.hpbose.org

Applicants looking to check their results would require their application number or roll number for the purpose.

Here is how to check?

* Candidates are first required to check the official website www.hpbose.org

* They can now click on the link TET 2018 tab on the page.

* Applicants will have to click on the TET 2018 Result link.

* Now they will have to enter their roll number or application number.

* After this, applicants will have to submit and view their results.

According to the notification released by the HPBOSE, the passing percentage in TET for Shastri exam is 33.3%, for Language Teacher, it is 38.03%, for TGT Non-Medical passing percentage is 18.23%, for TGT Medical pass percentage is 8.08%, while for Urdu it is highest at 43.96%.

For TET for Punjabi, the passing percentage is 29.24% and for JBT, it is 20.47%.

It is to be noted that the validity of the TET score is for 7 years. However, there is no limit on the number of attempts as well as age limit for TET.