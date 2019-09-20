HP TET November 2019: check how to apply, application form, important dates, fees

The exam is slated to be held in November 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

HP TET November 2019: Here’s good news for candidates who wish to appear for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019, as Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE), Dharmshala has finally released the online application form for the same. The exam is slated to be held in November 2019. Candidates who are interested may apply at the official website, hpbose.org, after checking the eligibility criteria.

HP TET November 2019: Important dates

Start date for applying online – September 19, 2019.

Last date for applying online without late fee – October 09, 2019 till 11:59 PM

Last date for submitting online application with late fee of Rs 300 – October 10, 2019 -October 15, 2019 till 11:59 PM.

Date for downloading Admit Card from Board’s website – Four days before the exam date

HPTET November 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Head to the official website – hpbose.gov.in

Step 2: Select on TET (Nov 2019) on the homepage

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully, scroll to the end of the page and select ‘register’

Step 4: Fill the form with required details and then click on ‘save’

Step 5: Upload documents

Step 6: Make online payment

HP TET November 2019: Application Fee

Candidates who wish to appear for HP TET November 2019 test will have to to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 800. Those in reserved category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500. In case a candidate wants to sit for more than one category, the person will be required to pay separate fees for each category.

HPTET November 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates appearing for the exam will get one minute to attempt each of the 150 multiple-choice questions. They will be required to finish the test in 150 minutes and also score a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

They should visit to check all the details pertaining to the TET November 2019 and if they still have queries, candidates can contact officials at 01892-242193 or email hpbosetet@gmail.com.