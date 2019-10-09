HP TET 2019: Online application for Himachal Pradesh teaching jobs ends today | Check details

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2019!

HP TET 2019: The Online application process for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) is ending today at hpbose.org. Candidates who are yet to fill the application form for the same can visit the official website now and complete the process. The The exam for the same is all set to be conducted in the month of November. This recruitment process has been initiated for candidates who are aspiring to secure a teaching job Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for Arts/Medical/Non-Medical/Shastri/LT/JBT/Punjabi/Urdu subjects. The jobs will be available only in the schools that are in the state of HP. Candidates can check the details mentioned below and apply accordingly.

HP TET 2019: Important Dates

Online application process ends – October 9, 2019

Last Date for Online Application with Rs 300 late fees – October 10 to 15, 2019

Online correction of HPTET form – October 16 to 17, 2019

HPTET 2019 Admit Card – 4 days before TET examination

HP TET 2019 examination date – November 9 to 17, 2019

HP TET 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates need to note that the education qualification needed by candidates is different for each subject. Candidates need to make sure that they fulfill the required criteria in order to take part in the process.

HP TET 2019: How to Apply

General – Rs 800 | OBC/ST/SC/PHH – Rs 500

Candidates can visit the official website of HPBOSE to fill the application form for HP TET 2019. In order to register for the exam, they will be required to fill in their details such as – Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Category and other details. An Application Number will be generated for them after this and they can finally submit the form after uploading the scanned copy of their photograph and signature.