HP Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 registration begins at hpbose.org; Here’s how you can apply

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) began the registration process for the Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) on June 10, 2022. The candidates who want to apply for the Test can do so by registering themselves on the official website – hpbose.org. The last date of application is July 1st, 2022. According to the official notice, candidates can also apply from July 2nd to July 4th, but they will have to pay a late fee of Rs 300. No application will be registered thereafter.

Here’s how you can apply for HPTET 2022 in six simple steps:



Step1: Visit the official website hpbose.org.

Step 2: A link – ‘HP TET 2022’ will appear on the homepage. Click on it.

Step 3: Then click on ‘register tab’. This way you will register yourself for the test.

Step 4: After you register yourself, an application number will be generated. Note that number down.

Step 5: Fill out the application form which will also ask you to fill in your earlier generated application number. Scan your image in the size mentioned on the form.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit

Application fee



Those who belong to general and sub-categories (excluding PHH) will have to pay a fee of Rs 800. Candidates belonging to the OBC/SC/ST/PHH categories will have to pay an amount of Rs 500.

One has to be careful in filling out the application form as even the slightest of errors will not be entertained by the board. For example, if the images are not uploaded in the mentioned size, the application form will be straight away rejected.

However, applicants will get the chance to correct their errors. The correction window will be open from July 5th to July 7th, 2022 till midnight.