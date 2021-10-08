How working on modern tech stacks can boost your career

Modern tech stacks have been developed primarily as a way to improve productivity and user experience.

By AJ Ross,

Tech stacks have evolved considerably over the last decade, changing how developers work, collaborate and manage projects. As a CTO, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking through how modern tech stacks can benefit an organization – and I’ve also seen first-hand how experience working on the newest tools is key for developers who want to master their craft and boost their career. Whether you’re an experienced developer considering a shift to newer technologies, or you’re new to the industry and looking for the right toolkit to start with, here are three reasons why I think modern tech stacks are a great way to advance your career:

You can amplify your impact and productivity

Modern tech stacks have been developed primarily as a way to improve productivity and user experience. Effective application of new technologies can help you amplify the impact of your efforts, leading to more efficiency and value for the same amount of work. As a result, you’ll be able to build new products and solve business problems faster. This is true for both individuals and teams. Just like Google Docs made working on shared documents faster and more efficient, modern tech stacks are more collaborative, and make teams more productive overall. Modern tech stacks offer access to new development paradigms – so you can focus on your core competencies, rather than fighting with infrastructure.

The pool of job opportunities will be wider

As companies migrate to newer tools, the number of jobs working with legacy tech stacks is inherently shrinking. Leading companies embrace cutting-edge, advanced technologies that help them build products faster and more efficiently. As a result, developers with experience working in the newest technologies are highly in-demand, and the pool of jobs available to those skill sets continues to expand. Knowledge of newer languages and frameworks helps to better position developers to take on growth opportunities, mentor others and ultimately, build their career. The ability to learn and adapt to changing tools not only keeps you flexible for what may come up, but can make you a well-rounded developer.

You’ll be part of a cutting-edge community

The quickest way to grow your skills is to work on a talented, engaged team. Modern tech stacks tend to attract innovators who are keen to learn and grow, while improving their productivity. People who work on cutting-edge technologies will naturally gravitate to organizations that challenge the status quo and tackle problems in new ways. So if you want to work with the best people, gaining experience with a modern tech stack is a great way to take part in the community and earn credibility.

(The author is CTO, Fluxon. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)