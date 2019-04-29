How to make HR functions more fun, more effective

Lakshmi Murthy HR has evolved from mere time office function to occupying a seat on the board. But this function seems to be losing its charm. People operations are becoming a monotonous task, to say it in context\u2014robotic. AI is being leveraged for as sensitive a role as employee engagement. Managers to HR professionals are looking to outsource \u2018dealing with people\u2019 issues. People management cannot be outsourced; it is an integral part of work and relationship at workplace. One can relate to people only when people processes are not a pain. One has fun when it is game, an expectation to win, a chance to give a fair try, maybe, and there is no fear\u2014a fear of failure or ridicule! So, how does one make HR fun? Recruitment: Resumes no longer give a correct understanding of employee skill, so interviews are conducted. But in spite of experimentation with all types of interview processes, there are wrong hires and mismatch in fitment. One way to identify the skills is to get the employee do the job in a non-risk area. Create a game that has all the situations the employee would face in her role. Every right move should move the candidate to the next complex level. This will get as near a response as possible to the real-life situation. Performance management: Organisations are moving away from the traditional yearend appraisal system, and rightly so; the attempt is to move towards event-based feedback and performance planning through the year. This is where gamification can help\u2014a system to record and track daily task that rolls into KRAs for the period and then a rating, rewards and feedback based on the achievement. These can be cascaded as organisational goals, team challenges and individual milestones. This will remove the burden of \u201cdoing appraisal\u201d at the yearend. Learning and development: Self-learning is the order of the day. Learning can be in small modules, and as the employee makes progress in a particular skill, there could be an upgrade to the next level of skills. The modules can be calibrated in a manner that team skills are matched and balanced. These can be triggered at the time of promotions. The author is CPO, ITM Group of Institutions