How to make HR functions more fun, more effective

Published: April 29, 2019 3:01:24 AM

Create a game that has all the situations the employee would face in her role.

HR management, Gamifying HR management, Recruitment, Performance management, Learning and development, jobsManagers to HR professionals are looking to outsource ‘dealing with people’ issues.

Lakshmi Murthy

HR has evolved from mere time office function to occupying a seat on the board. But this function seems to be losing its charm. People operations are becoming a monotonous task, to say it in context—robotic. AI is being leveraged for as sensitive a role as employee engagement. Managers to HR professionals are looking to outsource ‘dealing with people’ issues. People management cannot be outsourced; it is an integral part of work and relationship at workplace. One can relate to people only when people processes are not a pain. One has fun when it is game, an expectation to win, a chance to give a fair try, maybe, and there is no fear—a fear of failure or ridicule! So, how does one make HR fun?

Recruitment: Resumes no longer give a correct understanding of employee skill, so interviews are conducted. But in spite of experimentation with all types of interview processes, there are wrong hires and mismatch in fitment. One way to identify the skills is to get the employee do the job in a non-risk area. Create a game that has all the situations the employee would face in her role. Every right move should move the candidate to the next complex level. This will get as near a response as possible to the real-life situation.

Performance management: Organisations are moving away from the traditional yearend appraisal system, and rightly so; the attempt is to move towards event-based feedback and performance planning through the year. This is where gamification can help—a system to record and track daily task that rolls into KRAs for the period and then a rating, rewards and feedback based on the achievement. These can be cascaded as organisational goals, team challenges and individual milestones. This will remove the burden of “doing appraisal” at the yearend.

Learning and development: Self-learning is the order of the day. Learning can be in small modules, and as the employee makes progress in a particular skill, there could be an upgrade to the next level of skills. The modules can be calibrated in a manner that team skills are matched and balanced. These can be triggered at the time of promotions.

The author is CPO, ITM Group of Institutions

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. How to make HR functions more fun, more effective
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition