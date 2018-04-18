How to check MPPSC state service prelims 2018 exam results at mppsc.nic.in

The application process had begun in December last year. (PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released results for state service prelims exam 2018. Candidates can get their results at mppsc.nic.in. The board had conducted written exam for state service and state forest service on February 18 for 298 posts.

Exams will be held in three rounds- prelims, mains and interview. The application process had begun in December last year. Thousands of candidates applied for over 100 vacancies in a number of government departments. Those candidates, who have qualified will have to upload relevant documents from May 1 -31.

Apart from the official website that has been mentioned above, candidates can also find their prelims exam results at mponline.gov.in and mppscdemo.in. Candidates are required to follow below steps to check their results.

1) Candidates will have to go to official website mppsc.nic.in

2) Next, they are required to click on Result – State Service Preliminary Examination 2018.

3) Now, they have to click on the link for the results.

4) After this candidates will have to scroll down the PDF and check result.

5) They must now download copy of their results. Take out a print out of the same for future use.

Prelim exams will be conducted of two papers – Paper I: General Studies will be of 200 marks questions and same way Paper II: General Study Aptitude will be of two hours long and will also carry 200 marks questions. Dates for thsi will be declared through notification.