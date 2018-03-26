How to check MPPEB Vyapam Patwari Results 2017 at peb.mp.gov.in

Exams were held in a number of centres. (IE)

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), that used to be known as was Vyapam earlier , announced the results of the Patwari recruitment 2017 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at peb.mp.gov.in

The exam was held between December 9 to December 31 last year. Exams were held in a number of centres including in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Neemuch, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Guna, Khandwa, Katni, Sidhi and Damoh. Earlier, the MPPEB had announced 9,235 vacancies for Vyapam Patwari recruitment 2017.

Last month MPPEB had announced results for the police constable recruitment examination at vyapam.nic.in . The exam was held from August 19 to September 18, 2017 in as many as 13 centres across Madhya Pradesh. Results for first round was out in December. About 70535 candidates had qualified the recruitment exam for the second round.

MPPEB earlier released an advertisement for as many as 14088 posts in a number of categories that included Constable (Tradesman), Constable (driver), Head Constable (Computer), Head Constable (computer), etc.