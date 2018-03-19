How to check APTET results 2017-18; score announced at official website aptet.apcfss.in

APTET results 2017: The Commission had conducted the exam from February 21, 2018 to March 3, 2018.

APTET results 2017-18: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017 results have been announced by the Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official webiste now to check their results. The Commission had conducted the exam from February 21, 2018 to March 3, 2018. The Commissioner of School Education, Government of AP was earlier supposed to declare the results by March 16, but it will hopefully be published today. APTET is a computer-based test that is conducted for the selection of candidates to be teachers in state government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private un-aided schools in Andhra Pradesh State for classes I to VIII. The objective of this examination is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

APTET results 2018: How to check:-

Step 1: Visit the official website of APTET at aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2: on the homepage, now click on the link that says Click Here next to APTET 2017 result

Step 3: Now login to your account either by using your candidate’s ID/ Mobile number or Aadhaar card no

Step 4: Enter date of birth

Step 5: Click Submit

APTET results 2018: Pass Criteria in TET-

i) OC: 60% Marks and above

ii) BC: 50% Marks and above

iii) SC: 40% Marks and above

iv) ST: 40% Marks and above

v) Differently abled (PH) **: 40% Marks and above

vi) Ex-servicemen: 40% Marks and above

APTET results 2018: Validity period of TET Certificate / Marks Memo-

APTET Certificate / Marks Memo shall be valid for a period of 7 years from the date of TET examination in accordance with NCTE Guidelines.

APTET results 2018: Weightage for APTET Scores in selection in District Selection Committee (DSC) Recruitments-

A weightage of 20% will be given to APTET scores in the ensuing Teacher Recruitment of the State Government. In other words, 20% weightage is for APTET score and 80% weightage for written test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) for drawing up the selection list.