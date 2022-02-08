How to become successful freelancer in the digital world? Zeeshan Bhatt explain

As a digital marketer, it is more of the work like a musketeer, the monitor of the work is required. Post regular content on your channel, and get reviews on the content posted.

In today’s highly competitive and digital world, it is essential to have online digital knowledge to become a successful entrepreneur. Digital marketing requires a wide plethora of skills that enhance your online presence and help you to establish yourself. Staying ahead of trends is the key to becoming successful.



Get your analytics well in place



Be ahead with the trends, and learn the digital marketing language well. Try to calculate the metrics and evaluate the performance of your marketing campaigns. Many strategic decisions are based on the evaluation of the correct metrics and help to reflect the real personas in the marketing campaigns. Remember, if the content is the king, communication is the queen.

Choose a specific area of digital marketing and become an expert in that area



When beginning, I started with a humble route and thus opted for the small assignments as a freelancer. With the disciplined and strict routine of the morning, I founded the YouTube channel,” Media Buffers” in 10th standard, and later formed, “Prankify” – Youtube channel, thus striding on the road to success.



Networking is also one of the keys to attaining success in the digital marketing world and thus one needs to be a successful communicator in the online world. This helps in developing connections and making connections with like-minded people. In one way, you can get honest feedback for your work, by connecting with thought leaders and like-minded people. Making them see your work and evaluate it is also beneficial.

Zeeshan Bhatt

Nab the essentials of the digital marketing



As a digital marketer, it is more of the work like a musketeer, the monitor of the work is required. Post regular content on your channel, and get reviews on the content posted. One has to be “OKAY” with negative comments and should work to improve them and how to make content more and more engaging. One should be sharing it on the designated date or as per the calendar schedule. Optimization for SEO is also very important for the channel. One should work on all the social media channels simultaneously and this helps in increasing the presence.