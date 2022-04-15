How to apply for Canada’s new open work permit? 

All non-residents must get a work permit to be allowed to work in Canada. Work permits combine the benefits of a visa with a permit in one package. There are many sorts of work permits, but an Open Work Permit is one of the most regularly requested because of the flexibility they provide. Many people from abroad can boost their likelihood of securing permanent residency in Canada by having Canadian job experience.

Types of Open work permits in Canada

There are three sorts of open work permits:

Unrestricted work permits that enable you to switch employers, professions, and work

locations;

locations; Restricted work permits that enable you to change employers but not your profession.

Restricted work permits that enable you to change employers but not your workplace;

Eligibility for an open work permit in Canada

The following individuals are eligible to be issued an open work permit:

Foreign Nationals with No Other Means of Support

Certain kinds of permanent resident applicants living in Canada.

Foreign nationals living in Canada for humanitarian reasons.

Canada World Youth Program participants

Participants in certain international student and young worker exchange programs

The family members of military personnel and foreign representatives who are exempt from the LMIA requirement

Professional athletes who require other work to support themselves while playing for a Canadian team

Spouses of skilled worker residents

Spouses of foreign students

Documents Required

Must include the following papers with your application:

Your passport, which must be valid for at least six months after your intended date of entry into Canada;

A photocopy of your passport, complete with all pages;

Two photographs, as mentioned in the Photo Requirements;

Valid employment offer from your employer;

Proof of current immigration status

Certificates of police records;

Your curriculum vitae (CV);

Your degrees and certifications from school;

(If appropriate), a copy of your marriage certificate;

(If appropriate), a copy of the children’s birth certificates;

A Certificate d’acceptation du Quebec (CAQ) is required if you will be working in Quebec;

Any additional documentation required by the Canadian Consulate

How to apply for Canada’s new open work permit?

Step 1: To be considered for a work permit, you must have an employment offer from a Canadian company. You will be free to change employers after you have the job and the open work permit, but you must have the employment in order to submit an Open Work Permit application.

Step 2: Submit the application forms, which include:

IMM 1295 – Application for Work Permit Made Outside of Canada;

Schedule 1 – Application for Temporary Resident Visa;

IMM 5645 – Family Information Form;

IMM 5409 – Statutory Declaration of Common-Law Union (if applicable);

IMM 5476 – Use of Representative Form (if applicable);

IMM 5475 – Authority to Release Personal Information to a Designated Individual (if

applicable);

All other necessary documentation must be turned in as well.

Step 3: Complete the medical examination. It is preferable if you complete the medical examination to show that you are healthy.

Step 4: The Canadian Consulate authorities will interview you to verify if your application was genuine. After the interview, they may ask for your biometric information, which you must provide.

Depending on your nation of citizenship, the processing period for an Open Work Permit Canada might range from 3 to 27 weeks. After this period, you will receive a verdict from the Canadian Consulate.