How to apply for a Canada PR visa

If moving to Canada is a life goal, rest easy knowing that the country offers one of the world’s most simple and straightforward immigration processes. As a result, Canada is the perfect country for individuals to migrate to and get Canadian Permanent Residence.

Because India is Canada’s most significant origin nation for incoming immigrants, there are several ways to apply for permanent residency in Canada from India.

Also Read: Check your immigration eligibility

Types of Canada PR visa options

There are various ways to apply for a Canada PR visa, based on your eligibility. You can qualify for a permanent resident visa in Canada through one of many immigration programmes or visa types.

Skilled Immigrants Program (Express Entry)

Federal Skilled Worker (Federal Skilled Worker) (FSW)

Federal Skilled Trades Program (Federal Skilled Trades Program) ( FST)

Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

Start-up visa

Quebec Skilled Workers Program (QSWP)

Business Immigration Program (Investors, Entrepreneurs, and Self-Employed)

Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

Family Class Sponsorship

The criteria and procedure steps change according to the option you select, so it’s key to

understand more and consider consulting an immigration expert.

Documents required for Canada PR

Each programme has its own documentation needs. However, we have compiled a broad list of

the most popular ones to guide you. List of documents for Canada PR:

Passport

Education Credential Assessment (ECA)

Proof of Funds

Language Test score results

Offer letter from a Canadian employer

Provincial Nomination Certificate or territorial certificate of nomination

Marriage certificates or divorce certificates (if applicable)

Your Personal reference code

Express Entry Profile Number

Job seeker validation code

Medical report

Birth Certificate

Photographs

Police Verification report

Letter of recommendation from previous employers

How to Check Eligibility for Canada PR?

The Canada Immigration points system awards points based on the information in your profile. Your eligibility for a resident card is determined by the total points you receive depending on your profile specifications, which include your age, language skills, education, work experience, and other aspects. Your overall score affects your eligibility for several immigration schemes. The better your score, the more compelling your application.

How to Apply for Canada PR?

Step 1: Complete your language ability exams before beginning the application process. Pass the IELTS test and achieve the necessary results. You might be asked to complete a French language test.

Step 2: Check your eligibility and decide which immigration program is right for you. Identify which documents are required and begin gathering them.

Step 3: Fill out and submit your application according to the requirements of the immigration program you’ve chosen.

Step 4: Submit the necessary documentation. Make certain that you only submit credible papers. Keep in mind that the education and work experience papers should be authenticated.

Step 5: Collect the necessary documentation to prove that you have sufficient finances to sustain your stay in Canada. Gather your medical assessment and police verification records.

Step 6: Your documents will be examined by an immigration official. If further information is needed, be ready to provide it.

Step 7: A COPR (Confirmation of Permanent Residence) card will be issued to you as confirmation of your PR status.

Step 8: Apply for a permanent resident card.

The PR visa typically takes 5 to 8 months to process. The processing period, on the other hand, is determined by the programme in which you submitted your application.