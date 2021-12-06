How professionals with Data Science experience have edge over others at an industry level

If we look at a more recent period that is the last 5-7 years, Data Science is fast becoming one of the other lucrative options.

By Shivam Dutta

There is no denying the fact that the best profession for an individual is the one that suits their interest. However, only few are fortunate to pursue the career of their choice. In our country, traditionally speaking, government jobs attract the highest appeal, primarily because of the job security aspects. In the last two decades (broadly), this has changed. As India emerges as the prominent tech hub on the global landscape, a number of modern age companies offer better career prospects and naturally, tech jobs have become one of the ‘hot’ job domains.

If we look at a more recent period that is the last 5-7 years, Data Science is fast becoming one of the other lucrative options. There is a fair amount of argument declaring data scientists having an edge over other industry professionals, the most notable ones being the following-

Value-add to business – Our world is becoming ever more digitized and businesses of all kinds and scale are relying on data based strategies to drive growth and outgrow competition. Data scientists are more familiar with the source of information. They know how to analyze the important pieces of data collected, and they know how different pieces fit together to tell meaningful stories for driving significant business outcomes.

Unbeaten salaries and swift career growth – The salary data in US markets point to data science salaries being almost double the national average. The trend is similar for India. The career growth is also significantly higher owing to shortage of skilled data scientists at senior levels. Managers in Data Science are often the highest paid managers in any organization.

Evolving field – Several new and exciting fields are emerging within data science including blockchain, edge computing, serverless computing, digital twins etc. along with already booming big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), etc. The learning curve for data scientists is a steep curve, but an absolutely rewarding one.

Pandemic-proof career option – Post-COVID surveys indicate that the pandemic could not slow data science opportunities as opposed to several other job domains where hundreds of thousands of workers, unfortunately, found themselves out of job.

Data Scientists are the superheroes of the business world driving better decision making as well as finding new opportunities. They are an important bridge between functions such as business development and product engineering asking all the important questions as well leading with a data-driven approach to search for solutions.

(The author is Co-Founder and CEO, AlmaBetter. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.