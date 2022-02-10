How organizations have shifted their attention towards HRMS post covid outbreak

Though HRMS platforms were still being used by several companies before the covid outbreak, it has brought attention towards the need to adopt a HR software that not just understands the current needs but also the future requirements with the gig economy on the rise.

By Vijay Yalamanchili,

While robotics, automation, cognitive and cloud have been in the business for quite some time, the recent crisis has accelerated organizations’ interest in them. Questions revolving around whether automation could have helped teams complete the HR processes that were difficult to do earlier have sparked this attention.

The role of an HR has become all the more vital as major changes induced due to the pandemic fall into their task kitty. According to a survey by Gartner, 16% of employers are using technology more frequently to monitor their employees. While non-traditional employee engagement and performance management techniques were still relevant pre-pandemic, remote working, contingent workforce and flexible working hours show the necessity of technology.

Virtual clocking in and out, monitoring employee emails, internal communications, chats, and tracking work computer usage are a few of the many ways employers are today able to track employee productivity. All this is being possible through HRMS platforms that enable seamless monitoring of employee engagement and well-being to better understand and enhance employee experience and ultimately, the company growth chart.

Remote working necessity:

Though remote working option was one of the policies in several companies, none of them were prepared for a work environment where all employees worked remotely. Companies that can’t manage a smooth transition to remote work may pay a price in the days to come. An able HRMS will not only aid in this change but also the crucial HR responsibilities that shape an organization’s workforce.

Hybrid work models are emerging, making shift and OT management becoming difficult to handle for companies moving towards this change. With HRMS, these companies are able to bridge the gap between remote working employees and organization goals to help the strong alignment thrive.

Performance Management the right way:

Instead of task-based operations, there is a solid need to follow a goal-based approach of doing things. Goal cascading is a vital phenomenon and so is skill matrics. HRMS here acts as the strong shoulder that companies require to survive as it will align every changing metric like goal, OKR, KRA and others in a simpler manner for ease of quantification.

Transparency despite the distance:

HR software ensures that company goals become transparent and visible enough for all employees to work towards them. If the pandemic has taught us anything, then it is to become digital-savvy as technology holds immense power in bringing the core assets of companies together.

Future-ready tool:

Though HRMS platforms were still being used by several companies before the covid outbreak, it has brought attention towards the need to adopt a HR software that not just understands the current needs but also the future requirements with the gig economy on the rise.

No one anticipated the extent to which the pandemic would affect lives during the first wave. However, the second wave proved that the changes brought in the business world are here to stay. Mapping out through a central axis, paving way for better systems and enhanced processing are the keys to a thriving organization.

HR transformation:

With digital transformation coming into the limelight, HRs are increasingly becoming the first person in a company to become digitalized. Through this, HR professionals can be strategic partners and not just a liability.

Employee experience- the cherry on top:

The competition is increasing and so is the market. But the resources aren’t. Employee experience is turning out to be the major challenge for all companies as there is now a race to win the best of the talent pool and retain them too. As finding new resources has become difficult, existing resources have become more important than ever.

With the advancement of the tech economy, organizations are becoming more employee-friendly and prepared to deal with the virtual mode of working, with HRMS having a vital role to play. Has your company embraced the big change?

(The author is Founder & CEO, Keka Technologies. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)