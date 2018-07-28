How Ed-tech is enabling candidates to join emerging careers in Government jobs

Ed-tech services have expanded to mediums that are not curtailed to expanding a professional’s knowledge base and abilities. It has given us a platform that enables learners to prepare for the toughest of competitive exams across the Government sector as well. (Representational photo)

Educational Technology has created an ecosystem that offers multiple opportunities to a learner. The ability to go beyond the boundaries of a classroom’s geographical location is one of them. It also got a more equitable approach to high-quality education along with resources that urged the Indian learner to move online and acquire skills they wanted to hone. Little do we mention that it also opened a window towards cost-effective education and world-class learning experience to the ever expanding workforce. But, that’s not just about it. Today’s generation has evolved just like application of Ed-tech.

Ed-tech services have expanded to mediums that are not curtailed to expanding a professional’s knowledge base and abilities. It has given us a platform that enables learners to prepare for the toughest of competitive exams across the Government sector as well.

Lately, Government jobs in India have become highly preferential over private jobs amongst the youth. Be it the IAS, Railways, Banking or the Insurance; cracking these exams in order to earn a lucrative opportunity has become a more viable option for most youngsters today. Is it the job security, handsome salary package and the numerous benefits that come along with it? Well, maybe.

But that’s not just about it. It’s also because of the availability of the best coaching institutes, independent tutors and publishers that provide authentic and latest study material in order crack these exams and better their preparation that has led students to sit for these exams. Oil and Gas Sector is the top most career choice for candidates followed by banking and railway sector this year.

Did you know – Lakhs of aspirants appear each year for a limited number of seats in the government sector and only the creme de la creme get recruited? Indeed, this sector is not so easy to crack. But, it is these Ed-tech institutes that are literally making the entire process of preparation easy and readily available to a student on their fingertips that is enabling them to give it their best shot. Right from providing updated information about Railway, Engineering, Telecom, Agriculture exams, to offering a whole spectrum of solutions on how to crack the examination, to useful note-taking techniques that are required to answer each session better; Ed-tech is helping aspirants secure their future in every way possible. The availability of online study material combined with online mock tests, question banks, and interactive videos are helping candidates improve practice, gain confidence and further improve their results.

Ed-tech is opening a new horizon for these aspirants (both fresher’s and experienced) that would facilitate them to connect with a variety of educators and experts across subjects, online. They can expand their perspectives as well as future opportunities. It is definitely nothing short of a gold-mine that is proliferating online opportunities in order to elevate the national education standards in India.

(The author of this article is Bhola Meena CEO & founder, OnlineTyari)