How certification boosts career progression

Of the IT professionals who invested in certification to find better job opportunities, 37% said they received salary increases, an additional 42% anticipate receiving one, and 27% accepted job promotions. These are one of the many findings of the 2023 Value of IT Certification Candidate Report released by Pearson VUE. “This year’s report proves that the value of IT certifications is understood and appreciated by both those pursuing them and their employers,” the computer-based testing company said in a statement.

Gary Gates, managing director, Pearson VUE, said that the report provides a view into why people seek certification, how they benefit, and how obtaining credentials impacts the bottom lines of their employers. With 37% of candidates received salary increases after earning their certifications, an additional 42% still anticipate receiving one, and 27% accepted job promotions, it is clear that certification enabled the acquisition of new skills, qualifying candidates for better and more rewarding jobs,” Gates said.

The report found that credentialed employees are more empowered—92% of candidates are more confident in their abilities, and 81% have more confidence to explore new job opportunities.

“Respondents confirmed that they believe certification not only increases mobility for them as employees, but also increases profitability for the companies they work for,” said Gates. “By gaining certifications, candidates are well placed to better their current work conditions or enhance their prospects when exploring new job opportunities.”

Also, skills gaps will shrink faster, as younger people pursue certifications and do so earlier in their learning journeys. “Younger generations are adopting certification at higher rates than their more mature counterparts and getting started sooner. Proportions of first-time candidates 34 years and younger increased, while those 55 years and older decreased. Also, 42% of Gen Z and 15% of millennials considered certification as students, compared to just 7% of baby boomers,” the report noted.

Lastly, it added that the pandemic’s disruptive impacts are here to stay, having accelerated the arrival of the ‘future’ workplace, where technology skills have become baseline requirements. IT certification has historically been viewed as a solution for ‘future-proofing’ the workforce; enabling businesses to quickly respond to skills gaps by upskilling existing employees. As a result of the pandemic, the skills previously required to ‘future-proof’ a business are now critical success factors, with the report showing that 65% of candidates and 55% of their employers increased investments in IT skilling.