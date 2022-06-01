Hiring picks up steam in May 2022: Indeed report

New job postings in May 2022 have risen over 33% against the pre-pandemic baseline of February 2020, suggesting a rise in demand for hiring across industries, according to job site portal Indeed.

The demand for talent in India has increased across categories. Last month, marketing roles saw the strongest demand with a 188% month-on-month (m-o-m) jump in requirement over April 2022, as the brands and companies have re-started spending on digital experiences to tap customer demand. This was followed by the civil engineering roles which witnessed a growth of 177% while sales roles increased 72% and role in architecture was up 63%.

In terms of sectors, some like beauty and wellness and food preparation and services continue to de-grow with a decline of 57% and 54% in job postings respectively, during the month, as demand for in-person jobs is yet to come back to pre-Covid levels.

According to Indeed, the situation continues to evolve, but hiring momentum in India is getting better. “High inflation is perhaps the biggest near-term challenge for the Indian economy and labour market. The rising inflation has been driven by higher business costs which could potentially impact the ability of some Indian businesses to pay higher wages or hire additional staff,” Indeed India said in a statement.

“Overall, the job postings on the Indeed platform have increased by 38.6% since the onset of the pandemic, indicating an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year. India job postings have exceeded pre-Covid levels since September 2021,” it added.

Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India said: “People are returning to their offices, firms are resuming operations, consumption is increasing and life is returning to normal. The majority of businesses are confident in their ability to deal with future pandemic waves. It feels like the labour market recovery has really found its footing. The sectors tied to the reopening of the labour market are leading the way, giving some hope that these gains can continue in the months ahead.”