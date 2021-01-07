Hiring intent for junior level talent rises for Jan-Mar on positive biz sentiments: Report

The positivity in the job market is attributed to business recovery, strong foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows as well as the thrust from the government towards creating a positive regulatory ecosystem.

With most of the sectors and establishments getting back on their feet, a report has revealed that the intent to hire junior level talent during January-March has increased by 7 per cent compared to the October-December 2020 period. “Junior level talent with a work experience of 2-5 years is likely to be the most sought-after resource this quarter. While the hiring intent for entry, mid and senior has risen by 2 per cent, 4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, the intent to hire junior talent has increased by 7 per cent, according to TeamLease Employment Outlook report.

In fact, positivity is not constrained to hierarchy rather it is visible across industries, cities and even job roles, however, it will be cautious optimism, the report added. The positivity in the job market is attributed to business recovery, strong foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows as well as the thrust from the government towards creating a positive regulatory ecosystem, it pointed out.

The TeamLease Employment Outlook report is a forward-looking study reflecting the hiring sentiment across 14 cities and 429 businesses across 21 sectors like educational IT, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, ecommerce and technology start-ups, financial services, manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure, knowledge process outsourcing, BPO/ITeS, telecommunications, fast moving consumer goods, retail (essential), logistics, agriculture and agrochemicals among others.

Similarly, the report stated that the optimism is much more evident in the metros and tier I cities, mainly led by Bengaluru and Delhi with a 10 per cent point increase each. From a sector point of view, out of the 21 sectors that have been reviewed, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, educational services, e-commerce and technology start-ups, IT, FMCG, knowledge process outsourcing and telecommunications seems to be taking the lead in terms of intent to augment manpower.

“The resilience of India Inc coupled with movement in the discovery of the vaccine seems to be having a positive impact on the intent to hire. In fact, the majority of the sectors have indicated an intent to invest in manpower acquisition indicating buoyancy back. While signs are encouraging, it is still too early to predict how much more time will it take to return to the pre-Covid levels, TeamLease Services co-founder and executive vice president Rituparna Chakraborty said. Further, the report revealed that in terms of job roles, the sales function seems to be coming up to speed during last quarter of FY21.

In fact, it is giving a run to blue collar profiles, who were leading since the onset of the pandemic and even previously, it pointed out. While the hiring intent of blue-collar profile has registered a 5 per cent increase, the intent to hire talent in sales function has clocked a 9 per cent rise compared to the previous quarter, the report added.