Hiring bouncing back to normal, says Naukri.com survey

Additionally, employers are also positive about increments and work-from-home perks to their existing employees.

Indian companies are back to hiring almost in full force, with only 11% recruiters saying that hiring is on hold in their organisations, according to Naukri.com’s Hiring Outlook W2 survey. Furthermore, 35% of recruiters agreed that hiring happened as usual in October 2020, against 13% in April 2020.

The survey was rolled out to 1,300 recruiters. Wave 1 (W1) of the survey was done in April 2020 and Wave 2 (W2) in October 2020.

While 21% of the recruiters said hiring will resume to pre-Covid-19 levels in under three months, 26% predicted it would take between three and six months, and 34% said it would take their organisations six months to one year to start hiring as usual.

In another indicator that hiring scenario is improving, job offer deferments have reduced, the survey found. While in April 2020, 44% of recruiters confirmed deferred joining, in October 2020 this has declined to 12%.

Employers have also indicated a positive outlook to extend increments. While 32% recruiters confirmed that increments have already been rolled out in the October 2020 survey, another 34% will be extending salary hikes in the coming months. Meanwhile, 38% recruiters have opted to offer increments in the range of 5%-10%, whereas one-fifth have voted for the 15%-20% increment bracket.

Meanwhile, hiring for remote jobs has increased by three times as compared to pre-Covid-19 levels this year. According to a survey of over 4,000 jobseekers, Naukri.com finds 59% prefer a hybrid model of working. A significant 76% of employees confirmed that work from home is equally or more productive than office. The jobseekers’ insight mirrors the recruiters’ perspective as well.

