Hiring alert! Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts for East; check all the details here

Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard or ICG (East) s inviting application for various Group C Civilian posts such as Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fireman, Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), Spray Painter, Store Keeper Grade II, MTS Daftary, Sheet Metal Worker (Semi-Skilled), Electrical Fitter (Semi-Skilled) among others.
The application can be downloaded once the ICG Group C Notification is released on the official website: indiancoastguard.gov.in. Candidates must also note that the last date of submission of the offline application is yet to be released.
Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022: Total posts, eligibility, salary details
Total posts
Engine Driver – 8
Motor Transport Driver – 24
Sarang Lascar – 3
ICE Fitter (Skilled) – 6
Fireman – 6
Store Keeper Grade II – 4
Spray Painter – 1
MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Mech – 6
MTS (Mali) – 3
MTS (Peon) -10
MTS (Daftary) – 3
MTS (Sweeper) – 3
Electrical Fitter (Semi-Skilled) – 1
Sheet Metal Worker (Semi-Skilled) – 1
Labourer – 1
Salary
For Engine Driver (Group C), Sarang Lascar: Rs.5,200-20,200+2400 as well as Revised Pay Matrix Level 4 Rs. 25500-81100
For Fireman, Motor Transport Driver, Fireman, ICE Fitter, Store Keeper, Spray Painter, among others: Rs.5200+20200+1900 as well as Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 19900-63200
For MTS, Worker, Electrical Fitter, Labourer: Rs.5200-20200+1800 as well as Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 18000-56900
Eligibility Criteria for Coast Guard Group C Posts: Educational qualifications
The details regarding the eligibility, age limit will be released in the official notification which is yet to be announced.
Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022: how to apply
Candidates will have to submit their application along with self-attested copies of all the required certificates/documents by ordinary post to The Commander, Coast Guard Region (E), Near Napier Bridge, Chennai- 600009”.