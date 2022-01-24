  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hiring alert! Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts for East; check all the details here

The details regarding the eligibility, age limit will be released in the official notification which is yet to be announced.

Written by Anshika Awasthi
The application can be downloaded once the ICG Group C Notification is released on the official website: indiancoastguard.gov.in

Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard or ICG (East) s inviting application for various Group C Civilian posts such as Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fireman, Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), Spray Painter, Store Keeper Grade II, MTS Daftary, Sheet Metal Worker (Semi-Skilled), Electrical Fitter (Semi-Skilled) among others.

The application can be downloaded once the ICG Group C Notification is released on the official website: indiancoastguard.gov.in. Candidates must also note that the last date of submission of the offline application is yet to be released.

Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022: Total posts, eligibility, salary details

Total posts

Engine Driver – 8

Motor Transport Driver – 24

Sarang Lascar – 3

ICE Fitter (Skilled) – 6

Fireman – 6

Store Keeper Grade II – 4

Spray Painter – 1

MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Mech – 6

MTS (Mali) – 3

MTS (Peon) -10

MTS (Daftary) – 3

MTS (Sweeper) – 3

Electrical Fitter (Semi-Skilled) – 1

Sheet Metal Worker (Semi-Skilled) – 1

Labourer – 1

Salary

For Engine Driver (Group C), Sarang Lascar: Rs.5,200-20,200+2400 as well as Revised Pay Matrix Level 4 Rs. 25500-81100

For Fireman, Motor Transport Driver, Fireman, ICE Fitter, Store Keeper, Spray Painter, among others: Rs.5200+20200+1900 as well as Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 19900-63200

For MTS, Worker, Electrical Fitter, Labourer: Rs.5200-20200+1800 as well as Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 18000-56900

Eligibility Criteria for Coast Guard Group C Posts: Educational qualifications

The details regarding the eligibility, age limit will be released in the official notification which is yet to be announced.

Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022: how to apply

Candidates will have to submit their application along with self-attested copies of all the required certificates/documents by ordinary post to The Commander, Coast Guard Region (E), Near Napier Bridge, Chennai- 600009”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.