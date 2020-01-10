Hiring activity up 10% growth in December 2019: Report

Hiring activities in Delhi and NCR witnessed an increase of 11 per cent mainly led by hiring in the BPO sector (21 per cent).

Hiring activities saw a 10 per cent growth in December 2019 over the same month a year ago, mainly led by the IT-software industry. In December 2018, 1,987 activities took place, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index.

“The year ended on a positive note, with a 10 per cent increase in overall hiring. Hyderabad and Bangalore have been posting consistent growth in hiring over the last six months and if we look at the year as a whole IT – software has seen a growth of 28 per cent compared to the year before. The year went by has seen growth in jobs and we are cautiously optimistic going forward,” Naukri.com. chief business officer Pawan Goyal said.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index which calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month. The major contributors to this growth were industries like BPO (27 per cent) pharma (18 per cent) and IT – software (18 per cent), the report said.

Demand for job roles in ITES/BPO (31 per cent) and accounts (16 per cent) also led to this overall uptick in hiring, it pointed out. Amongst cities, Hyderabad (27 per cent), Pune (14 per cent) and Delhi (11 per cent) led the way in terms of growth in hiring.

In Hyderabad, IT – Hardware (79 per cent) and IT – software (42 per cent) led the way, while banking witnessed an increase of 35 per cent. While Pune saw a 14 per cent rise in recruitment activity with IT – software, FMCG and BPO recording growth rates of 8 per cent, 33 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, it said.

Hiring activities in Delhi and NCR witnessed an increase of 11 per cent mainly led by hiring in the BPO sector (21 per cent). Other industries that witnessed an uptick in hiring in the national capital were IT – software (14 per cent) and accounting (8 per cent). Demand for job roles across ITES and pharma increased by 22 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Recruitment in Mumbai increased by 5 per cent in December 2019, compared to December 2018 led by the BPO sector (31 per cent). This was followed by IT – software industry with an increase of 22 per cent, however, few sectors saw dip in hiring including industries like banking (-17 per cent), accounting (-29 per cent) and Pharma (-9 per cent).

The overall hiring activities in Bangalore grew by 3 per cent and major contributors to this growth were BFSI (17 per cent), IT – software (6 per cent) and BPO (5 per cent), it added.

