  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hiring activities improve in metro cities, says report

By: |
November 17, 2020 5:55 PM

Also, the report said that work-from-home model has led to an increase in the hiring activities in the telecom sector.

Due to the pandemic, the IT sector is witnessing an increase in contractual job postings, it added.Due to the pandemic, the IT sector is witnessing an increase in contractual job postings, it added.

In an indication of improving hiring activities in metro ctieis, job postings rose over five per cent in October compared to the previous month, according to a report.

The report is based on job postings on job portal SCIKEY.

Related News

“There have been signs of recovery in the hiring activities in metro cities in India despite the festive season and impact of the coronavirus pandemic. There has been an uptick in hiring in the number of job postings in October by 5.55 per cent compared to September,” it said.

On an year-on-year basis, hiring activities were down 17.6 per cent in October.

Sectors that have shown a surge in hiring in September and October are?e-commerce, pharmaceuticals,?packaging, telecom,?Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI),?data analytics and consulting, IT services, renewable energy and hospitality, as per the report.

Due to the pandemic, the IT sector is witnessing an increase in contractual job postings, it added.

Also, the report said that work-from-home model has led to an increase in the hiring activities in the telecom sector.

“The coronavirus pandemic had not only resulted in major job losses but also contributed to a relatively flat hiring especially in the second quarter of 2020.

“The hiring activities are showing signs of revival on a month-on-month basis with the country opening up sectors and companies looking to plug vulnerabilities while building deterrence. A more positive outlook in hiring is expected in the coming months,” SCIKEY Co- founder Akshay Sharma?added.

According to the report, in the IT services segment, job postings are mainly for sales, spring, interpersonal?communication,?automation testing and microservices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Hiring activities improve in metro cities says report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IIT Delhi invites application for the post of Junior Assistant, check number of posts, salary, selection process
2A fair deal for the fair sex: Women take up jobs left by migrant male workers
3State Bank of India Recruitment 2020: SBI to recruit 2000 POs — check salary, last date, eligibility details