Hindustan Petroleum recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced at hindustanpetroleum.com; check eligibility and salary details

Hindustan Petroleum recruitment 2018 at hindustanpetroleum.com.

Hindustan Petroleum recruitment 2018: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced a number of fresh vacancies on its official website at hindustanpetroleum.com. Eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply for the same. HPCL recruitment currently has openings for the role of Design / Construction/Maintenance / Rotary Engineer, Refinery; Chief General Manager –Process Technologies, R&D; Fire & Safety Officer; Quality Control Officer; Law Officer; Medical Officer, Visakhapatnam Refinery and Sports Officer (Management) or Sports Assistant (Non-Management). Mentioned below are the details that aspirants need to know in order to apply for the vacancies on offer.

Hindustan Petroleum recruitment 2018: From vacancies, eligibility to salary, check details-

Posts on offer-

For the role of Design / Construction/Maintenance / Rotary Engineer, Refinery

1. Design/Construction/Maintenance/Rotary Engineer: 7

2. Inspection Engineer: 7

3. Electrical Engineer: 2

4. Instrumentation Engineer: 2

5. Production/ Process Design & Analysis / Project Process Engineer: 4

6. Civil Engineer: 3

For the role of Chief General Manager –Process Technologies, R&D

1. Chief General Manager – Process Technologies: 1

2. Assistant Manager – Intellectual Property Rights Cell: 1

3. Sr Manager – FCC: 1

4. Assistant Manager/ ManagerHydroprocessing: 1

5. Sr Manager- Catalysis: 1

6. Assistant Manager/ Manager- Catalysis: 1

7. Officer- Catalysis: 1

8. Sr Manager- Nanotechnology: 1

9. Officer- Nanotechnology: 2

10. Sr Manager-Analytical: 2

11. Officer- Analytical: 3

12. Assistant Manager/Manager- Bioprocess: 1

13. Officer – Bioprocess: 1

14. Sr ManagerPolymer/ Petrochemical: 1

15. Officer- Polymer /Petrochemical: 1

16. Assistant Manager/Manager- Corrosion Study / Metallurgy: 1

17. Chief Manager/DGM – Analytical: 1

For the role of Fire & Safety Officer: 1 post

For the role of Quality Control Officer: 29 posts

For the role of Law Officer: 4 posts

For the role of Medical Officer, Visakhapatnam Refinery: 1 post

For the role of Chess Players, Sports [Sports Officer (Management) or Sports Assistant (Non-Management)]: 5 posts

Salary:

For the role of Design / Construction/Maintenance / Rotary Engineer, Refinery: Rs 70000- Rs 200000

For the role of Chief General Manager –Process Technologies, R&D: Rs 70000- Rs 200000

For the role of Fire & Safety Officer: Rs 60000- Rs 180000

For the role of Quality Control Officer: Rs 60000- Rs 180000

For the role of Law Officer: Rs 60000- Rs 180000

For the role of Medical Officer, Visakhapatnam Refinery: Rs 60000- Rs 180000

For the role of Chess Players: For Sports Officer (Management)- Grade A salary: Rs 60000- Rs 180000; for Sports Assistant (Non-Management): Rs 13920- Rs 40680

Age and Academic qualification:

For the role of Design / Construction/Maintenance / Rotary Engineer, Refinery: Max Age: 30| 4 years’ full time regular BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering (Mechanical, Mechanical & Production) from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters), relaxed to 50% (aggregate marks of all semesters) for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

For the role of Chief General Manager –Process Technologies, R&D: Max Age: 52| ME/ MTech in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks (aggregate of all semesters/years) (50% for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in Graduation as well as Post Graduation. Candidates with PhD qualification in Chemical post MTech/ ME/ BTech can also apply for this position in relevant field.

For the role of Fire & Safety Officer: Max Age: 27 yrs| Full time regular BE/ B Tech in Fire Engineering or Fire & Safety Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University / Deemed University. Candidates (belonging to General and OBCNC category) should have secured minimum 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters) in qualifying degree examinations, relaxed to 50% (aggregate marks of all semesters) for SC/ST candidate.

For the role of Quality Control Officer: Max Age: 30| Two-year full time regular M.Sc. in Chemistry (Analytical/ Physical/ Organic/ Inorganic) from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University / Deemed University. Candidates (belonging to General and OBCNC category) should have secured minimum 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters) in qualifying degree examinations, relaxed to 50% (aggregate marks of all semesters) for SC/ST/PWD candidate.

For the role of Law Officer: Max Age: 26| 3-year full time course in law after graduation or 5 year course in law after 12th Standard from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University. Candidates scoring minimum 60% in aggregate of all the semesters/years (55% for SC, ST & PWD candidates) in the qualifying degree (as applicable) are only eligible to apply. Qualification should be obtained only through full time regular course from a recognized University/Institute.

For the role of Medical Officer, Visakhapatnam Refinery: Max Age: 30| Full time MBBS course (As per IMC Act-1956) along with Registration at State Medical Council or Medical Council of India and Three-month Certificate course viz. AFIH (Associate Fellowship in Industrial Health) or DIH (Diploma in Industrial Health) or equivalent qualification from Central Labour Institute (CLI) or National Institute of Occupational Health (NIOH) of any recognized Government Institute. Candidate should have secured a minimum of 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD candidates) aggregate of all semesters / Years of corresponding CGPA Ratings / Gradations in the qualifying Degree Examinations.

For the role of Chess Players, Sports [Sports Officer (Management) or Sports Assistant (Non-Management)]: Min Age: 18, Max Age: 25| Management: Graduate in any Discipline with 50 % marks (aggregate). Non-Management: Passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with 50 % marks.