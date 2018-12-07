Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018-19: Notification issued for 146 posts – apply at hpprisons.nic.in

Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018-19: The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued notification for a number of posts.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued notification for a number of posts for Warder (male and female) in the Prisons and Correctional Services Department. Interested candidates may apply through prescribed format on or before January 20.

Date to remember

Last date to apply: January 20

Vacancy Details

Warder – 146

Male – 132 positions

Female – 14 positions

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will get fixed contractual amount of Rs. 7810 per month. His will be be equal to minimum of pay band as also grade pay in the pay scale of Warder, Rs. 5910-20200 + 1900 Grade Pay. In subsequent years, the amount of Rs 234/-per annum (which is 3 per cent of minimum of pay band + grade pay of the position) as increase in contractual amount if contract is extended after one year

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have at least passed should be 12th Class exam
.
Selection Procedure

Please note that candidates found eligible called for physical efficiency test

How to Apply

Candidates may apply online through www.hpprisons.nic.in. on or before January 20.

