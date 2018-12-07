Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018-19: Notification issued for 146 posts – apply at hpprisons.nic.in

Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018-19: The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued notification for a number of posts.
The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued notification for a number of posts for Warder (male and female) in the Prisons and Correctional Services Department. Interested candidates may apply through prescribed format on or before January 20.
Date to remember
Last date to apply: January 20
Vacancy Details
Warder – 146
Male – 132 positions
Female – 14 positions
Pay Scale:
Selected candidates will get fixed contractual amount of Rs. 7810 per month. His will be be equal to minimum of pay band as also grade pay in the pay scale of Warder, Rs. 5910-20200 + 1900 Grade Pay. In subsequent years, the amount of Rs 234/-per annum (which is 3 per cent of minimum of pay band + grade pay of the position) as increase in contractual amount if contract is extended after one year
Educational Qualification:
Candidate must have at least passed should be 12th Class exam
.
Selection Procedure
Please note that candidates found eligible called for physical efficiency test
How to Apply
Candidates may apply online through www.hpprisons.nic.in. on or before January 20.
