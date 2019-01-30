Here’s why the Civil Service 2019 notification from UPSC for IAS might get delayed

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 6:32 PM

The UPSC will be recruiting for nearly 900 posts, out of which around 180 posts will be in the IAS - as according to the Baswaan Committee report, the UPSC needs to hire more people in the service, as a result of which 180 posts have been reserved for IAS till 2020.

The Union Public Service Commission will be releasing the notification for civil services exam 2019 – but it will be delayed than usual. Through the civil services exam the UPSC recruits officers in services like IAS, IPS, IFS, etc.

The UPSC will be recruiting for nearly 900 posts, out of which around 180 posts will be in the IAS – as according to the Baswaan Committee report, the UPSC needs to hire more people in the service, as a result of which 180 posts have been reserved for IAS till 2020.

The Prelims exams of the civil services are set to be held on June 2nd 2019. For those selected in the Prelims exam, the Mains will be held on 29th September 2019. Nearly a million aspirants apply for this exam every year, from across the country.

The notification is set to be released on 19th February 2019, however, it might get delayed as well. The last date of application for the civil services will be 18th March 2019.

Why the delay?

Since this is the first civil service exam after the parliament approved the 10% quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – there is a possibility that UPSC will include the reservation in the upcoming notification for the 2019 civil services. Trying to incorporate these changed in the notification, UPSC might delay the notification a little. If it happens, there will be around 18 IAS seats reserved for the economically weaker general category candidates.

The same reservation criteria will be applicable to other services like IPS, IFS, IFoS and other central civil services.

Along with the new EWS category, there will be a new cutoff for them. However, it’s not yet sure, whether the EWS candidates crossing their cutoff will be able to compete in the unreserved category as well. If so, the competition in the unreserved category still remains the same.

