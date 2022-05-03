Here’s why employers must make healthcare a part of their Employee Value Proposition

By Bulbul Ray Nathan

It is normal for anyone to face health challenges. However, the long spell of the pandemic impact has made people more vulnerable to different types of health challenges, and not just the virus. People worked from home for nearly two years, which resulted in irregular eating habits, lack of physical activity, stress, anxiety, depression, and a higher risk of lifestyle problems. As employees are transitioning back to working from the office, employers need to focus on their overall health and wellness.

While practically every company has demonstrated a high level of flexibility in the working model, there is always a need for more. In the past, organizations offered provident funds, paid medical leaves, and pensions, among other things. The approach mustn’t be just about ‘fulfilling an obligation’, but strategically investing in employee health and wellness for the greater good of the organization.

There are quite a few benefits of nurturing the health and wellbeing of employees holistically.

Makes employees feel valued – Going beyond the standard perks and benefits, providing extensive healthcare coverage creates an appreciable and distinct familial bond with the workforce. When the company cares for their wellness, employees also feel more encouraged to enhance the value of their efforts for the business. With upfront investment in employee healthcare, the company can actually derive significant ROI through employee productivity and delight.

Saves employee time – Employees can save time when they have access to a single healthcare partner who provides 24×7 online consultations, and healthcare support such as prescriptions, diagnostic tests, and emergency services. They don’t need to go looking for the right healthcare support with multiple care providers, taking time off work for consultations.

Encourages preventive care – By providing access to healthcare resources, companies can keep their employees well-informed about various health challenges, symptoms and the right steps to follow. Consulting healthcare professionals digitally keeps them aware of their health status. If any disease symptoms or discomfort is noticed, the employees are likely to proactively consult the doctor and find a solution, instead of ignoring the situation or being misinformed by internet searches. Further, most of the leading enterprises are also integrating workouts, meditation, dietary guidance and even sleep support through digital tools. Thus, employees can enjoy greater life experience, and a holistic workplace culture of being fit and productive can be built.

Boosts employee retention – In a country like India, healthcare costs are mostly managed out-of-pocket and is a major concern for almost any employed person today. Whether it is the employee, their spouse, children or parents, there is always a likelihood of the need for medical support at some point. That’s where an employer that offers holistic healthcare support, is also going to come across as one that the employees would want to stick around with. This, in turn, improves employee retention and lowers the costs of talent acquisition and an indirect, yet meaningful cost saving for the business.

Builds reputation of being empathetic and employee-friendly – Employers who demonstrate a commitment to their employees’ health and well-being are generally regarded as ethical and socially responsible. There will always be a higher percentage of vendors, talent, and clients who desire to work with such a company. Joining a firm that cares about its employees is usually one of the top concerns for new employees, and it will always make employment offers more tempting.

It is no longer a challenge to invest in infrastructure or hire on-premises medical staff in India, thanks to the rise of digitally-driven healthcare management organisations. Employers might seek service providers who can provide end-to-end healthcare management and support using a combination of technology and human intervention. Employees can consult doctors quickly or book appointments for themselves and their family members if their healthcare provider offers telemedicine services. Emergency services, as well as other healthcare support services such as diagnostics and medicine orders, are critical to improving the care that employees receive. Occupational Health Centers (OHCs) at workplaces are also on the rise, allowing employees to access medical professionals.

Most of the companies that are known as “great places to work” incorporate proactive preventive healthcare practices into their employee wellness programmes. Employees are empowered to prioritise their health by receiving annual health checkups, which will allow any potential medical condition to be discovered and treated early. Another effective health strategy is to schedule wellness sessions for the team and their families on a regular basis. Employees’ overall physical, emotional, and mental wellness has improved significantly as a result of providing them hourly wellness sessions on a weekly or monthly basis. The availability of a sick bay for employees to rest and recoup when they are sick has also helped to boost productivity and a sense of belonging.

Finally, investing in employee healthcare will always promote higher health and success for businesses in the new normal.

(The author is Head HR (People Experience), Connect and Heal. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)