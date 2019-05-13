Here’s how women entrepreneurs can leverage network

By Malini Saba There are many factors that strengthen a start-up venture, such as finance, vision, goals, leadership and networking. For men, \u2018networking\u2019 can be easy to accomplish and utilise, but for women entrepreneurs, \u2018networking\u2019 can be a tricky task. Networking doesn\u2019t mean attending every event to widen your network, but deciding what will you be coming back with? What matters is mapping out your network plan\u2014who would you like to meet, how they can help you and what you can do for them. It is a barter process. Like it or not, but men still occupy a lot of senior corporate\/governance positions. This may mean that women are comparatively less likely to reach out to people who can provide them with an opportunity. So, it is important to be specific and strategic. When you get to meet \u2018that\u2019 person, make sure what you want and follow up fast. Do your homework: Instead of bumping into your important contact at an event or in an office, it is important to know the person beforehand. The right platform is social media\u2014it can help learn about that person\u2019s interests, and small details can help in tailoring your pitch. Have genuine curiosity: When you meet someone, concentrate on understanding their values, goals, passions and current needs. Determine how you can support their endeavours. It is the quickest way to connect, and can develop into a long-term relation. Step out of comfort bubble: If you want to maximise your revenue, you must step out of your comfort zone and attend mixed gender groups. The networking group will expose you to the low-cost, low-risk opportunity to explore what kind of marketing messages work with the male market. Such connections help in discovering several angles business that you might have otherwise missed. Craft your pitch: You must jot down a catchy and convincing script for pitching clients and networks. This way, you can easily nail it in all the groups. It can open avenues of revenue and add value to your key marketing message. Lay down strategy: Always be handy with both short-term and long-term business strategies. Don\u2019t limit your ground: Cater to diverse customers instead of sticking to one pool if you really want to expand your network. Introducing diversity at your business implies you will be in touch with new people and cultures. It will help you learn about other communities, develop important contacts, access useful information and get positive business referrals. (The author is founder, Saba Industries & Saba Family Foundations. Views are personal)