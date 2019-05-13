Here’s how women entrepreneurs can leverage network

Published: May 13, 2019 3:37:05 AM

But without being spammy.

Networking doesn’t mean attending every event to widen your network, but deciding what will you be coming back with?

By Malini Saba

There are many factors that strengthen a start-up venture, such as finance, vision, goals, leadership and networking. For men, ‘networking’ can be easy to accomplish and utilise, but for women entrepreneurs, ‘networking’ can be a tricky task.

Networking doesn’t mean attending every event to widen your network, but deciding what will you be coming back with? What matters is mapping out your network plan—who would you like to meet, how they can help you and what you can do for them. It is a barter process.

Like it or not, but men still occupy a lot of senior corporate/governance positions. This may mean that women are comparatively less likely to reach out to people who can provide them with an opportunity. So, it is important to be specific and strategic. When you get to meet ‘that’ person, make sure what you want and follow up fast.

Do your homework: Instead of bumping into your important contact at an event or in an office, it is important to know the person beforehand. The right platform is social media—it can help learn about that person’s interests, and small details can help in tailoring your pitch.

Have genuine curiosity: When you meet someone, concentrate on understanding their values, goals, passions and current needs. Determine how you can support their endeavours. It is the quickest way to connect, and can develop into a long-term relation.

Step out of comfort bubble: If you want to maximise your revenue, you must step out of your comfort zone and attend mixed gender groups. The networking group will expose you to the low-cost, low-risk opportunity to explore what kind of marketing messages work with the male market. Such connections help in discovering several angles business that you might have otherwise missed.

Craft your pitch: You must jot down a catchy and convincing script for pitching clients and networks. This way, you can easily nail it in all the groups. It can open avenues of revenue and add value to your key marketing message.

Lay down strategy: Always be handy with both short-term and long-term business strategies.

Don’t limit your ground: Cater to diverse customers instead of sticking to one pool if you really want to expand your network. Introducing diversity at your business implies you will be in touch with new people and cultures. It will help you learn about other communities, develop important contacts, access useful information and get positive business referrals.

(The author is founder, Saba Industries & Saba Family Foundations. Views are personal)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Here’s how women entrepreneurs can leverage network
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition