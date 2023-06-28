Here’s how United States’ in-country H-1B visa renewal will benefit India’s IT professionals

The United States’ decision to introduce in-country renewal of H-1B visas will play a significant role in helping the IT professions in India. The step will help IT professionals with the quicker renewal of the much-talked-about visa. The latest decision by the Biden administration will not only help in the swift movement of IT professionals from India but also help to develop the working environment further. The announcement by the US had come just ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Whom will it benefit?

As per experts, with this step, Indian IT professionals will be able to travel abroad in client locations, understand their requirements and deliver solutions much more quickly. The direct engagement between the two parties will also help both sides. Recently, the US announced its decision to make changes in a number of petition-based temporary work visas in the next few months. Among key beneficiaries of the same will include Indian nationals, looking for further H1B visa pool and also L visa holders. The US will subsequently broaden the programme for other career professionals as well.

How do H1-B visas help US companies?

The H-1B visa is much sought, which is a non-immigrant visa. It permits US companies to recruit employees from other countries as per their requirements. It is noteworthy that a large number of US-based technology companies hire thousands of employees every year from India and China. These visas are issued to individuals for three years.

Other details

Importantly, all those who are holding the US H 1-B visa will be required to have their passport stamped with new dates. This will help visa holders whenever they go out of the US and return. Till now, an H-1B visa was not allowed in the US, but in US consulates outside the country.

In another major development, those who are holding US H1B visas can also now apply for jobs in Canada. Announcing the same on Tuesday, Canada Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said that the government will start a new stream to allow 10,000 US H1B visa holders in the country.