Here’s how to build career in the EV sector

By Amit Singh

The automotive sector is one of the key pillars of the Indian economy and is expected to play a significant role in the country’s growth story. The sector is worth hundreds of billions of dollars and contributes to around 7% of our GDP. The automotive industry in India is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to be one of the largest in the world in the coming years. The Indian government’s focus on electric vehicles (EVs) is a key driver of this growth. EVs are seen as a key part of the government’s strategy to reduce air pollution and move towards a cleaner, more sustainable form of transportation.

The government has set an ambitious target of having 30% of all new vehicle sales be EVs by 2030. This target is supported by a number of initiatives, such as the launch of the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020, which aims to promote the adoption of EVs in India.

A number of global automakers have already announced plans to enter the Indian EV market, attracted by the government’s supportive policies and the country’s large potential market. With the government’s push for electrification of the transportation sector and the increase in demand for EVs, these companies are looking to capitalize on the growing market.

Tata Motors, India’s largest auto manufacturer, has already announced its plans to introduce electric versions of all its passenger vehicles by 2030. The company is currently working on developing a range of electric vehicles, including a mass-market hatchback and a luxury SUV.

Mahindra & Mahindra, another leading Indian automaker, has also announced its plans to electrify its entire product portfolio by 2030.



There are a number of career opportunities in the Indian EV industry. From production and assembly line jobs to marketing and sales, there is something for everyone in this rapidly growing industry.

This has created a demand for skilled workers who can work on these lines. If you have experience working on production or assembly lines, then you may be able to find a job in this growing industry.

With a variety of options, you can choose the one that matches your skill set. The pay for production and assembly line workers can vary depending on the company and the position. However, as the industry grows, there is potential for good pay and benefits.

This provides a great opportunity for electrical engineers to get involved in the designing, development, and implementation of electrical systems for EVs. There are many career opportunities for electrical engineers in the EV industry. They can work in research and development, design, production, testing, or quality control. They can also get involved in project management, product marketing, or sales.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship estimates that the EV industry will provide 5 crore direct and indirect job possibilities. The renewable energy (RE) sector has a high employment rate, based on projections from recent employment data. By 2030, the renewable energy sector is expected to employ 38 lakh people, according to the Indian Labor Organization.

Not just the hardware industries but the EV software and service industries also offer a variety of career opportunities and sectors to explore. Technologies like 5G, AI, IoT are empowering the EV industry. Connected Vehicle Technology is paving its way and is the current need of the automotive industry. It is anticipated that software has a huge role to play, and it’s a common notion that the integration of technology into vehicles makes them more advanced and environmentally conscious.

“The auto industry is being rapidly reprogrammed by software. According to a McKinsey analysis, the four major disruptions in recent years—autonomous vehicles, connectivity, electrification, and shared mobility (ACES)—all significantly rely on cutting-edge software.

According to the most recent study by MarketDecipher.com, the market for electric car charging as a service will increase at a 21.4% CAGR to $28.2 billion by 2032. Hence depicting that the service industry also offer several career opportunities in the EV sector.



One of the best ways to get started in an EV-related career is to look for internships or entry-level positions with companies that are involved in the industry. This can give you a chance to learn about the different aspects of the business and gain experience in your chosen field. There are also many educational programs available that can help you prepare for a career in the EV sector.

Many colleges and universities now offer degree programs specifically focused on EVs and related technologies. If you’re looking for a rewarding career that is helping to shape the future of transportation, the EV sector is a great place to start. With the right skills and experience, you can build a successful career in this exciting industry.



(The author is Founder of TelioEV- An Electric vehicle charging management software platform provider. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)