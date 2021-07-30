Here’s how Social Media is helping people to stay ahead in the age and earn

Through social media sites, you can find jobs, inform your community of business opportunities and career openings, and you can even monetize your accounts.

By Nikhil Singh Sumal

Social media has become almost a necessity for us, in today’s world. It’s become so important and evolved so much that we carry our social media with us throughout the day, on our phones. There is no surprise in this fact:- there has been a social media boom over the past few years. The web is plastered with stories of average Jacks making millions from their blogs.

There are many people actively making money from their social media accounts. The rise of YouTube business moguls and Instagram influencers bear testament to that. The influx of information and immediate accessibility have contributed vehemently to spreading information at a fast pace and being a very good source of one’s income as well. Indeed, this is the soft yug, so to speak.

By simply deciding and placing our fingers on what exactly we want from social media, we can venture into uncharted waters and make our way. After you’ve come up with a concrete “why,” you need to decide what you want the result to be. The next important step is monetization and choosing the right media platform. Yes, that’s it. It’s that easy to earn from social media.

Now social media and its continuous evolution help us stay abreast of important information as well. That’s the biggest blessing of this generation. News from one corner of the world reaches another corner in a matter of seconds. This has increased our skill to empathise with people and their suffering. Social media can mean many things to many people, but it’s without a doubt an important tool for one’s business as well.

It’s inexpensive, engaging, and can be fun if done in the right way. Staying up to date on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other platforms allows you the opportunity to build a relationship and connect with your target audience. These channels are always releasing updates and making improvements to their features and usability.

Staying connected to your social networks on the platforms that you use can be vital to your professional success. Through social media sites, you can find jobs, inform your community of business opportunities and career openings, and you can even monetize your accounts.

It is a fact that social media is a blessing in disguise. You need to stay ahead, stay on the top with the power of social media. It may have its pitfalls here and there but the benefits outweigh the demerits. In fact, I’d go so far to say that if you’re a business or a public figure and you’re not taking advantage of social within your digital marketing strategy, you’re missing out on a fast, inexpensive, and effective way to reach almost half the world’s population. The ability to create real human connections (a.k.a. Meaningful Relationship Moments) is one of the key benefits of social media for businesses and public figures alike. The scope is endless. With the power of social media, the world is your oyster.

In the end, He added that no matter what industry your business is in, social media offers the opportunity to establish your brand as a thought leader—the go-to source for information on topics related to your niche. So go, hop on to the social media universe.

(The author is COO at Run media. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)