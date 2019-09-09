Here’s how much Indian UK graduates earn?

The number of Indian and international students heading to the UK for education is on a rise

Indian graduates who have studied in the UK say that they earn above-average salaries in their work life. In fact, 51% of all Indians graduating from the UK say they earn above or well above average, and 90% of women in this group say they earn average or above. Also, 60% of Indian respondents surveyed said they were in their current jobs because it was exactly the type of work they wanted to do, with 82% saying they are satisfied or very satisfied with their careers.

These are the findings from the Indian Graduate Outcomes 2019 study, conducted by the Universities UK International (UUKi)—the collective representing 130 universities from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. For this study, about 1,000 Indian students of a total of 16,000 students from different nationalities who completed studies between January 2011 and July 2016 were surveyed.

“The job satisfaction of UK graduates is higher, because the chances of getting the job of one’s choice markedly increase. I think this leads to more effective work performance and more recognition for one’s work,” said Vivienne Stern, director, UUKi.

The number of Indian and international students heading to the UK for education is on a rise. There has been a 42% increase in the number of Indian students going to the UK for studies, in one year, according to the latest immigration statistics released by the UK Home Office.

The report can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/2m51vSl.