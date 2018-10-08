HCL Technologies to set up global IT centres in Andhra Pradesh, create over 5,000 jobs

The state government had signed an agreement with HCL Technologies for the project last year.

IT services major HCL Technologies Monday said it will set up a Global IT development centre at Gannavaram in Andhra Pradesh, which will help create more than 5,000 jobs. The state government had signed an agreement with HCL Technologies for the project last year. Spread over 29.86 acres, the new centre is envisaged as part of Andhra Pradesh’s drive to create a new IT hub. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), HCL will invest over Rs 700 crore to develop two facilities in the state — in Vijayawada and Amravati — in phases over the next few years, HCL Technologies said in a statement.

A skill development centre with a 1,000-seat capacity will also be developed as part of the pact, it added. Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology and Communications in Andhra Pradesh government, said the state will provide all the required support to HCL to help the company quickly set up their campus and grow it into one of their largest delivery centres across the globe.

“The creation of this Global Centre is aligned with our strategic vision to expand and create opportunities in the emerging cities. We are confident that HCL Global Centre in Vijayawada will be one of the best IT centres in the industry in the coming years,” Executive Director and CEO of HCL Corporation Roshni Nadar Malhotra said.

Through its ‘come back home’ campaign, HCL plans to attract talent who belong to Vijayawada and provide them with careers in areas of application and product development, including new technologies on demand. The company will invest in creating a training centre for fresh engineering graduates from local colleges, the statement said.