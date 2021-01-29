HCL to begin mega virtual recruitment drive to hire over 3,000 employees for Vijayawada campus

HCL Fresher Jobs (File image)

HCL Recruitment 2021: Indian IT major HCL Technologies will be kicking off its plan to hire over 3,000 employees for its newly-launched Global IT Development Center at Vijayawada’s Gannavaram by holding a recruitment drive on February 12 and 13, IE reported. In this first intake HCL will be hiring 1,000 freshers and experienced professionals, the report added.

The details of these HCL jobs can be accessed on the HCL recruitment portal — hcltech.com.

HCL Recruitment 2021 Technologies:

HCL has a host of job openings for freshers, the IE report said. And apart from fresher roles, HCL will be hiring candidates with 2 to 8 years experience in Python, SAP, JAVA, DevOps, networking, protocol development, .NET, Azure, chip designing, automation testing, among other technologies and software languages.

HCL Recruitment Drive 2021 Locations:

As per HCL, in the next two years the company is looking to hire approximately 3,000 candidates for its Vijayawada centre. HCL will be conducting recruitment drive in cities like Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

HCL Fresher Jobs:

For freshers and entry-level jobs, HCL is also offering skill-based training programmes for applicants. IE quoted an official release from HCL saying that 1,000 candidates can be trained at Vijayawada’s skill centre.

Candidates looking to apply for HCL fresher jobs can also opt for HCL’s training and hiring programs.

Engineering graduates and post-graduates, science graduates and students who have completed Class 12 can apply for training programs offered by HCL, the release added.

Currently, over 750 Class 12 pass-out candidates have enrolled in HCL’s TechBee programme. After completing a one-year programme these students get placed in the company, the report stated.