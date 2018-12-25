Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test: Important update for HTET aspirants

HTET: The Board of School Education, Haryana has just released the admit cards online for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be held in January. Applicants who have completed the registration for the exam will now be able to download the admit card from the official website of the Board or from htetonline.com.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) which is scheduled to be held on January 5 and 6 will have three levels and the duration of the exam is set at 2.5 hours.

However, applicants must note that admit cards of few candidates could not be released due to lack of photographs or fingerprints. In such cases, applicants should first login to the website and upload the documents and the last date to do the same is December 29, 2018. For such candidates, admit cards will be available within the next 24 hours.

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is is a compulsory for recruitment as teacher for to be eligible for the government schools in Haryana. This is done to make sure that the

Candidate’s appointment as teachers must have the desired aptitude and ability to be a teacher at different levels – Elementary, Secondary and Senior Secondary.

Department of School Education, Haryana and affiliated by the Board of School Education, considers this as one of the essential qualifications for an applicant to be eligible as a teacher in any of the schools recognised by the aforementioned department.