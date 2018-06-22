Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018: Over 7100 jobs announced; check how to apply at hssc.gov.in

Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018: The total number of vacancies for the position of Constable (both male and female) are 6647 while the rest are for Sub inspector posts.

Haryana SSC Constable Recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has started inviting jobs applications for recruitment to 7110 constable and Sub Inspector posts on its official website, hssc.gov.in. Aspirants willing to apply for the positions should note that the Haryana SSC Constable Recruitment 2018 notification has been re-advertised. Applications for the first notification, released in April 2018, were invited till May 30, 2018. The total number of vacancies for the position of Constable (both male and female) are 6647 while the rest are for Sub inspector posts. The eligibility criteria have been mentioned below.

Haryana SSC Constable Recruitment 2018 Eligibility criteria for constable posts:-

10+2 pass candidates

Haryana SSC Constable Recruitment 2018 Eligibility criteria for Sub Inspector posts:

Graduates

The last date for the application for Haryana SSC Constable Recruitment 2018 is July 2.

Details of the recruitment are available at the official website of the HSSC. Eligible candidates who are interested in the vacancies can apply online for HSSC Recruitment 2018 on hssc.gov.in by July 2. The steps to apply for the vacancies are given below.

Haryana SSC Constable Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

1. Visit hssc.gov.in and click on the tab that reads ‘Click here for Advt. 3/2018’.

2. Once the tab opens, click on Login or Register.

3. If you are a first-time candidate, you have to register yourself successfully to proceed with the online application.

4. Fill out the form and submit the application before July 2.

5. The payment for the application should be made before July 5.

6. Once you have successfully applied for the position, take a print out of the application for future reference.

The applicants would be selected on the basis of how they perform in the knowledge test (80% weightage), the physical screening test and the physical measurement test. Additional qualification would further fetch the candidates around 10% weightage. Additional 10% weightage would also be given on special conditions, details of which are mentioned in the official notification.

When called for document verification, the candidates should carry with themselves a printed copy of their application forms and along with it, they should also carry their original certificates and the photocopies that have been self-attested. Candidates should also take their ID proof, which could be either Driving License or Passport or Voter Card or Pan Card or Aadhaar Card.