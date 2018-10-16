Haryana SSC recruitment 2018: Last date of registration for 7110 Sub-Inspector and Constable posts extended, apply now

Haryana Staff Selection Commission recruitment 2018!

Haryana SSC recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the registration date for 7110 Sub-Inspector and Constable posts on the official website at hssc.gov.in, adv32018.hryssc.in. The forms were earlier meant to be filling from June 20 to July 21, now the same has been extended till October 22, 2018, according to the official notification as issued on the website. The notice also states that the application fees for the registration can be deposited on the website until October 25, 2018. It further states that candidates “who want to correct their given details need to apply afresh or the same information will be asked at the time of admit card download.”

Candidates can refer to the details that have been mentioned below, before filling the form.

Haryana SSC recruitment 2018: Post details-

Constable (Male)-5000 Posts

Constable (Female)-1147 Posts

Indian reserve Battalions of Haryana State (Male Constable) (GD) -500 Posts

Sub-Inspector (Male) -400 Posts

Sub-Inspector (Male/Female) -63 Posts

Haryana SSC recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

For Constable post- The aspirants should have completed their 10+2 or equivalent degree from a recognised university. They should have Hindi/Sanskrit as a subject at least till class 10th.

For Sub Inspector post- It is must for all candidates to have completed their Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institute.

Age limit for constable posts on offer- 18 to 25 years

Age limit for sub-inspector posts- 21 to 27 years

Haryana SSC recruitment 2018: Pay scale-

Constable Posts- Rs.21700-69100

Sub-Inspector Posts- Rs.35400- 112400

Haryana SSC recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Interested candidates need to apply for the post through the online mode on or before October 22, 2018. The hard copy of the form along with necessary documents has to be brought at the time of scrutiny of documents.