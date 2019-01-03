Haryana SSC (HSSC) Recruitment 2019: Over 2,500 openings announced at hssc.gov.in – All you need to know

The staff will be filled in a number of departments in Haryana.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for as many as 2646 Instructors and other posts. The staff will be filled in a number of departments in Haryana. candidates who are interested to apply may do so through official website hssc.gov.in. The online application link will be uploaded on January 5 on the said website.

Among other posts that HSSC is looking to fill up include Instructor (Theory) Instructor (Practical).

Instructor (Theory) and other posts: The commission had issued notification for 1,006 posts under the advertisement 05/2018. The online application procedure will begin on January 5 and will continue till February 4.

Instructor (Practical) and other posts: The Advertisement No. – (06/2018) was issued on December 27 last year for a total of 867 positions. The online application process will start from January 12 and will end on February 11. Applicants are advised to check their eligibility criteria before applying.

Store Keeper, Tech Assistant, Librarian and other Posts: HSSC had issued notification for this post on December 27 last year under advertisement number – (07/2018). Under the advertisement, the commission had invited application for 773 vacant posts. Candidates may apply from January 19 to February 18 in the commission’s official notification mentioned above. The last date for Submitting Fee is February 21.