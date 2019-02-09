Haryana SSC (HSSC) Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for 1,327 posts – check how to apply

Candidates may note that the process of application will begin from March 23.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued notification for posts of Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv in the department of Irrigation and Water Resources and Development and Panchayat Department of Haryana. Candidates may note that the process of application will begin from March 23.

The last date of filing online application is April 21, till 5 pm. Applicants may submit the HSSC Application fee till April 23. They may apply apply online through official website of HSSC , which is www.hssc.gov.in . The commission will not accept any offline application form or copy of downloaded application form.

Applications have been invited for 1,327 posts. Out of these, 892 posts are for the post of Canal Patwari and 435 positions are for Gram Sachiv.

Important dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 23

Last date for online application submission : April 21 till 5.00 p.m

Last date for submission of fee: April 23

Vacancy Details

Canal Patwari – 892 positions

Gram Sachiv – 432 positions

Pay Scale:

Educational qualification

Canal Patwari – Candidates applying for these posts musts have passed matriculation or its equivalent. It is to be noted that preference will be given to those candidates having higher qualification. Those applying must have had Hindi/Sanskrit as subject till Matrics or higher education

Gram Sachiv: Those looking to apply must have done Matric/ Higher Secondary/10+2(Vocational) from any institution recognised by the government or its equivalent. He/she must have had Hindi/Sanskrit till Matricst and higher education.

Age

Canal Patwari: The minimum age limit for the candidate is 18, while the maximum age limit is 42.

Gram Sachiv: Those applying for these posts must at least be 17, even as the maximum age limit is 42 years.

How to Apply

Those looking to apply may do so through prescribed format through www.hssc.gov.in from March 23 till April 21.

Application Fee

General (Male/Female) – Rs 100

General (Female of Haryana) – Rs. 50

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates from Haryana (Male) – Rs. 25

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates from Haryana(Female) – Rs. 13